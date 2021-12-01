Rep. Nancy Mace Is Feuding with Fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Bless Her F—ing Heart'

A war of words erupted on Twitter and in the media after Mace condemned Greene's like-minded political ally for making Islamophobic remarks — but they quickly moved on to abortion as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stepped in

Republican Congresswomen Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are in a heated public feud that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hoped to extinguish.

McCarthy reportedly called both freshman lawmakers for separate meetings on Tuesday to discuss their spat over abortion and religion. The war of words has mostly played out on Twitter and in the media, with Greene calling Mace "the trash in the GOP Conference," a liar and a flip-flopper, using the hashtag #TwoFacedMace and attacking her stance on abortion.

Mace told reporters on Monday, "All I can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is bless her f---ing heart." She also replied to Greene's tweet using bat, poop and clown emojis as a way of saying she's crazy.

The bickering began after Mace criticized Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for calling Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim and a progressive Democrat, a member of the "Jihad Squad." Boebert also told supporters at an event in her district that she checked for a backpack when she ran into Omar in an elevator at the Capitol, implying that she could be a suicide bomber.

Omar denied the encounter ever took place and responded forcefully on Twitter, calling Boebert a "buffoon" and saying, "Anti-Muslim bigotry isn't funny & shouldn't be normalized."

Democrat leaders in Congress released a statement to condemn "recent Islamophobic and racist comments, as well as a fictionalized incident, from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert."

Boebert apologized "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comments."

(The two congresswomen spoke on the phone Monday but the conversation did not go well and Omar said she hung up on Boebert.)

During an appearance on CNN Sunday, Mace said she condemned lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who make comments that are "racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting."

"This is no different than any others," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins, referring to the things Boebert has said. "We have a responsibility to lower the temperature, and this does not do that."

That's when Greene jumped in, telling Mace to "back up off of" Boebert and "go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad."

She also said of Mace, "She is not conservative, she's pro-abort," and told her fellow Republican "your out of your league [sic]."

Mace responded by defending her record. "I'm a pro-life fiscal conservative who was attacked by the Left all weekend (as I often am) as I defied China while in Taiwan," she said, referring to a recent congressional visit to Asia. "What I'm not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little 'league.' "

Mace also clarified her stance on abortion after Greene repeated the claim that she's "pro-abortion" because she supports exceptions on bans of the medical procedure for victims of rape and incest.

"I've been pro-life my entire life," Mace told the Independent, adding that she was raped when she was 16. "I have voted to defund Planned Parenthood every chance I could, I've voted for South Carolina's fetal heartbeat bill. We have exceptions for women who've been raped and for kids and women who are victims of incest because I've advocated for those victims."

"That's where most of America is, and to attack a victim of rape because of those positions is disgusting and it's wrong," she also said.

McCarthy certainly had his work cut out for him during the separate meetings he held with the feuding members of his party. But both Mace and Greene said their calls went well in identical posts on Twitter.