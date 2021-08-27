In a White House speech, President Joe Biden vowed retaliation for Thursday's airport attack and held a moment of silence for the dead

A Dad-to-Be, a 'Brave Young Man' and 'the Most Patriotic Kid': The 13 Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

Young men from California, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming are among the first confirmed victims in the attack outside the Afghanistan capital airport on Thursday that killed 13 U.S. service members and scores more civilians.

While military officials have declined to yet identify the dead — saying they want to wait a certain amount of time after notifying next of kin — the names are being confirmed by relatives and local officials.

The dead include 10 Marines, according to The Washington Post, two soldiers and a Navy corpsman.

In a White House speech Thursday after the attack, President Joe Biden praised the service members who were safeguarding ongoing evacuation operations in Kabul amid the U.S. withdrawal.

He called them "heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others."

Officials believe U.S. forces were targeted in a suicide attack by extremists with a branch of the Islamic State who oppose both America and the Taliban.

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. told reporters Thursday that a suicide bomber struck the Abbey Gate, one of the entry points to Kabul's airport, after which Islamic State gunmen opened fire on the military and civilians.

The working assessment was the bomber, having already passed through other checkpoints en route to the airport, detonated themselves as they were being screened by Americans to enter the gate, McKenzie.

Asked how the assailants could have made it through the layers of security, McKenzie said, "It was a failure somewhere."

He said he did not know the size of the bomb used but suggested that could be responsible for the high number of casualties.

Biden, in his White House speech, vowed retaliation and held a moment of silence for the dead. "We're outraged as well as heartbroken," he said.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget," he said. "We will hunt you down and make you pay."

Here are the names and stories of the victims so far. This story will be updated.

David Lee Espinoza, Marine

Officials in Laredo, Texas, confirmed Espinoza's death in a Facebook post paying tribute to the Laredo native.

"The City of Laredo expresses its most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, a brave young man," they wrote.

"Thank you for your service to the United States of America and Laredo. Your acts of courage and bravery will always be remembered in our community."

Espinoza was reportedly 20 years old.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, the lawmaker for Espinoza's district, said in a statement that he "joined the military after high school ... with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service."

"Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor," Cuellar said, adding, "My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero."

Rylee McCollum, Marine Lance Corporal

McCollum's death was confirmed by Wyoming's governor, Mark Gordon, where McCollum grew up.

According to The New York Times, McCollum, 20, had recently gotten married and was expecting a child. He enlisted on his 18th birthday.

"He was a beautiful soul," his dad told the Times.

"He's the most patriotic kid you could find. Loved America, loved the military. Tough as nails with a heart of gold."

Wyoming Sen. John Barasso echoed that in a statement, citing McCollum's father: "Rylee wasted no time answering the call to serve our country, joining the Marines right out of high school. As Rylee's dad once said, he was 'full-blooded red, white and blue.' "

Kareem Nikoui Kareem Nikoui | Credit: facebook

Kareem Nikoui, Marine

In tears, Nikoui's father, Steve, confirmed his son's death to The Daily Beast.

"I haven't gone to bed all night," Steve said. "I'm still in shock. I haven't been able to grasp everything that's going on."

His son, he said, "always wanted to be a Marine."

"He was devoted — he was going to make a career out of this, and he wanted to go. No hesitation for him to be called to duty," Steve said.

He had sharp words for the withdrawal of U.S. force at the end of the 20-year Afghanistan war: "I blame my own military leaders," he said, and President Joe Biden.

Max Soviak, Navy Hospital Corpsman

Soviak's death was confirmed by the local school district he attended in Ohio and by Rob Portman, an Ohio senator.

"He was a hero who died serving with his Marine brothers helping to save fellow countrymen and our Afghan allies. We mourn his loss and are praying for his family and friends," Portman said in a statement.

In their own statement, Soviak's former school district remembered him as "full of life in everything he did."

"Max was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career," the district said. "He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him. ... He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers."

Soviak was reportedly 22 years old. His family told the USA Today network that he was "a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy."

"As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and Soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan," Soviak's family said.