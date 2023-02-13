Three More Flying Objects Have Been Shot Down by Military Since the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

The takedown of a mystery aerial object near Lake Huron on Sunday marked the third time an unidentified object was shot down over airspace in North America in three days — and the fourth overall this month

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 10:07 AM
Turnip Rock on Lake Huron in Port Austin Michigan. An underwater view shows rocks under the clear surface of the water
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The United States military shot down additional unidentified flying objects over North America this weekend, bringing the tally to four aerial objects downed over the U.S. and Canada this month — including the suspected Chinese spy balloon.

On Sunday afternoon, an F-16 aircraft successfully shot down an unidentified airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet in the airspace over Lake Huron in Michigan, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced in a news release.

Detailing that the "path and altitude" of the object "raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation," the DOD said they were given the go-ahead to remove it from the air through direction from President Joe Biden and based on the recommendations from both Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and military leadership.

"The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery," the DOD said in its news release. "There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected."

The organization added that it "did not assess [the unidentified object] to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground," but that it was rather "a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities."

This picture taken 26 December 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. The Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense (DOD), is the world's largest office building by floor area, with about 6,500,000 sq ft (600,000 m2), of which 3,700,000 sq ft (340,000 m2) are used as offices. Approximately 23,000 military and civilian employees and about 3,000 non-defense support personnel work in the Pentagon. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)
STAFF/AFP via Getty

In a statement shared on Twitter Sunday, Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin said the object was removed from its location over Lake Huron by pilots from the U.S. Air Force and the National Guard.

"Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We're all interested in exactly what this object was and it's [sic] purpose," she wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added in her own social media statement she's been in contact with the federal government after the object's takedown.

"Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I've been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I'm glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down," she tweeted. "The @MINationalGuard stands ready."

RELATED VIDEO: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon 'the Size of 3 Buses' Is Spotted Flying Over United States

Sunday's event marked the third time an unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace in three days — and the fourth overall this month.

Previously on Saturday, an unidentified object was shot down over Canada, and on Friday, another was shot down in Alaska airspace, CBS News reported.

Prior to those occurrences, a Chinese balloon, which was described by officials as a spy aircraft, was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4.

A defense official said at a media briefing Sunday, per NBC News, that there was "no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), would not rule the option out when he was asked about the objects being connected to extraterrestrials.

"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out," he said, per the outlet.

Related Articles
Rudy Giuliani
The Real Rudy Giuliani: Explosive New Docuseries Reveals the Dark Secrets Behind 'America's Mayor'
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Search for Julian Sands Continues Nearly 1 Month After Being Reported Missing: 'We Remain Hopeful'
joe biden
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Snacking On in Celebration of Super Bowl LVII
Lisa Gondek, Rachel Zendejas
Hiding in Plain Sight: DNA Allegedly Links Calif. Karate Instructor to 1981 Rapes, Murders of 2 Women
Jennifer Granholm, Joe Lombardo
Female Energy Secretary Claps Back After Nevada Governor Questions Whether She 'Actually Understands' Science
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos Was Once Accused of Stealing Puppies Days Before His Animal Charity Held Adoption Event
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rep. Angie Craig Uses Hot Coffee to Defend Herself from Assailant in D.C. Apartment Building
Tesla Driver Filmed Apparently Sleeping Behind the Wheel
Tesla Driver Appears Asleep at the Wheel on Calif. Highway in Video Footage: 'She Was Conked Out'
Chelsea Handler Raphael Warnock Dailyshow
Chelsea Handler Asks Sen. Raphael Warnock if He Wrote a Children's Book So Herschel Walker Could Read It
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
Rep. Nancy Mace Savagely Roasts Fellow Republican Colleagues at Boozy Congressional Dinner
Naselle River and Willapa Bay, a tidally influenced estuary, Washington
Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Says Misplaced Classified Documents Resulted from Packing 'Not Done Well' by Staff
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight After Feeling Lightheaded: 'He's in Good Spirits'
The Wiener's Circle, a famous Chicago hot dog stand, is feeding migrants bussed to Chicago by Texas gov. i. The Wieners Circle.
Beloved Chicago Hot Dog Stand Rallies Local Restaurants to Feed Refugees
Devil's Cigar mushroom Texas
Rare Hissing Mushroom Called 'Devil's Cigar' Spotted in Texas Park: 'It Tends to Puzzle Scientists'
Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Iowa Teen Helps Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog After Jeep Plunges Into Icy Lake