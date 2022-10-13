A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports.

According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were unlawfully inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, "based on information received from a tipster, open source and government databases," and an investigation.

The documents indicate that the investigation was based on "multiple videos and social media messages indicating that Kristi, Tom, Dawn, Josh, and Kayli Munn are part of a large nuclear family that traveled from Borger, Texas to Washington, D.C." that day.

The family allegedly traveled to D.C. to show their support for outgoing President Donald Trump amid his baseless claims of election fraud following the November 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

As lawmakers gathered inside the Capitol to certify Biden's election — typically a mere formality — Trump addressed his supporters at a rally near the White House, declaring "we will never concede," and urging them to "march to the Capitol."

According to the Department of Justice, the Munn family was among the scores of people who moved from the Mall to the Capitol, as some of the rioters eventually overtook law enforcement (even beating Capitol police officers) and stormed the building in the afternoon.

Rioters at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Getty

In its charging documents, the Department of Justice says that a tipster approached the FBI just days after the Capitol riots, alerting them to screenshots of Kristi Munn's Facebook and Snapchat posts.

One of them was a photo Kristi posted of the family, tagging all of them in the process and captioning it with "Washington D.C. here we come… #StopTheSteal #TrumpIsMyPresident."

Later that day, Tom Munn took to his own Facebook to share a message about how the day unfolded: "Made it back to the hotel about an hour ago . . . Have lots of pics and video to follow . .. the DC police opened up on a small group climbing the scaffolding, with gas grenades . . . The only damage to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber. There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control . . . they were ANGRY!!!"

When the FBI interviewed Kristi by phone, she denied being inside the Capitol that day, though the agency found video footage to suggest otherwise.

According to charging documents security footage taken at the Senate Wing door shows the entire family — Kristi, Tom, Dawn, Josh and Kayli — "entering the U.S. Capitol by crawling through a window at approximately 2:25 p.m."

Another video shows all of the Munns — most of them clad in camouflage pants or shirts — walking inside the Capitol building at around 2:45 p.m. that day.

The Department of Justice notes that Thomas and Dawn were each sentenced on Wednesday to 36 months of probation, "including 14 days of intermittent incarceration to be served in two 7-day periods," 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service, and $500 restitution."

Kristi, Josh and Kayli were each sentenced to 36 months of probation, 60 hours community service and $500 restitution.