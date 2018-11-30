Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office is allegedly asking questions about Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.’s role in efforts to make a real estate deal in Russia for a Trump Tower Moscow, according to a Yahoo News investigation.

This comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about the real estate deal, which Donald Trump was allegedly pursuing with a Russian government official and others in Moscow during the presidential election through at least June 2016.

Yahoo News reported that “multiple” unnamed sources said that Ivanka and Don Jr. “were also working to make Trump Tower Moscow a reality.”

Michael Cohen EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty

One of the sources told Yahoo News that the siblings worked on the projects for several years years and stopped in 2013.

However, the same source said Ivanka and Don Jr. knew about Cohen’s attempts to build Trump Tower Moscow in 2016, and that Ivanka even recommended an architect.

Mueller’s charges against Cohen said that the lawyer had lied about briefing “[Trump] family members” working at the Trump Organization about the possible Trump Tower Moscow project.

At the time, Ivanka was an executive with the Trump organization (she is now a White House adviser) and Don Jr. remains an executive with the company.

The White House and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Don Jr. did not respond to Yahoo’s request for comment, and an attorney for Ivanka declined to comment.