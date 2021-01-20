The Most Moving Photos from Tuesday Night's COVID Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Hours after the United States surpassed 400,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and as vaccine distribution continued across the country, the country's next leaders marked the grim milestone with a memorial service in the nation's capital on Tuesday night.

At a solemn ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — joined by spouses Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff — took turns memorializing COVID-19's American victims.