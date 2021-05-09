Chelsea Clinton Honors Hillary Clinton on Mother's Day: 'Being Your Daughter Has Been a Gift'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Grateful to be my mother's daughter and to be my daughter's mother," Hillary Clinton shared

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are celebrating Mother's Day with sweet messages.

"Being your daughter has been a gift, today and every day. Thanks for always showing me how it's done," the former first daughter shared on Twitter, along with a throwback photo from her childhood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So grateful you're Charlotte, Aidan & Jasper's Grandma. Happy Mother's Day to the best, ⁦ @HillaryClinton ⁩!! Love you Mom," Chelsea added, referencing her three children with her husband of 10 years Marc Mezvinsky. (They share three kids: Aidan, 4, Jasper, 19 months, and Charlotte, 6.)

Also on Sunday, Mrs. Clinton, 73, who welcomed Chelsea in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Feb. 27, 1980, posted a photo from her daughter's wedding day. "Verified Grateful to be my mother's daughter and to be my daughter's mother. Happy Mother's Day!" she wrote.

In February, the former first lady celebrated her daughter's 41st birthday by sharing a throwback photo from when she was a child to Instagram and Twitter. "Happy birthday, Chelsea. You've always had lots of opinions, and I'm so proud of how you use your voice for good," Mrs. Clinton wrote.

The past year has been an exciting one for Chelsea who released her children's book, She Persisted in Sports.

In March, she released a picture book along with her mother called Grandma's Garden. The book was inspired by the former first lady's late own mother, Dorothy Rodham, who loved to read and garden with them both, and was released by Philomel Books on March 31.

Chelsea recently opened up about all things motherhood in an interview with PEOPLE, when she spoke about how COVID-19 has impacted raising her own kids.