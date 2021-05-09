Barack Obama Calls Michelle Obama 'an Incredible Mom to Our Girls' in Mother's Day Tribute

Barack Obama is honoring his wife Michelle Obama with a loving Mother's Day shout-out.

"On this Mother's Day, I want to thank Michelle for being such an incredible mom to our girls," the former president shared on social media Sunday, along with a throwback photo of the couple in the White House during his presidency.

"And I hope you'll take a moment to thank the women in your life who love you in that special way that mothers do: biological moms, adoptive moms, and foster moms; single moms, grandmoms and godmothers; aunts and mentors—all the people who come to mind when you think about Mother's Day. Or take a moment, like I will, to remember the moms who raised and sustained us, and who we miss every day—no matter how long it's been. All of these amazing people deserve our gratitude, today and every day," Obama concluded.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Obama celebrated her mother Marian Robinson on Instagram. "I am so grateful to have her as a guiding force in my life, but I know that this can be a tough day for so many who aren't as lucky," the Becoming author wrote.

The Obamas married in 1992 and have two children together, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

Barack, 59, and Michelle, 57, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last October. The former first lady said she was "so grateful to have him as a partner," while Obama called his wife "the love of my life" and said she "makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human."

This year's Mother's Day comes one day after the Obama family's beloved dog Bo died. On Saturday, the former first lady shared the heartbreaking news that Bo had died at 12 years old.

"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, comforting presence in our lives. He was there when the girls came home from school, greeting them with a wag. He was there when Barack and I needed a break, sauntering into one of our offices like he owned the place, a ball clamped firmly in his teeth," Mrs. Obama wrote in part of her tribute to Bo.

The family welcomed Bo into their family in 2009, shortly after Obama's first presidential inauguration. The canine was a gift to the couple's daughters, Sasha and Malia, from Senator Ted Kennedy, according to the Presidential Pet Museum.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, Mrs. Obama's media career has taken off in record fashion.

The former first lady became a best-selling author with her 2018 memoir Becoming, which launched a global book tour and earned her both a Grammy award and a Netflix documentary.

Michelle Obama Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrive to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol | Credit: Getty

Last year, she also launched an eponymous podcast on Spotify that focused on her childhood, her relationships with family and friends, and her thoughts on current events.

More recently, Mrs. Obama has become an outspoken advocate for expanding voting rights and in speaking out against racial and social injustice.

The Waffles + Mochi star recently joined Tom Hanks, Kerry Washington, and a cast of other celebrities to press Congress to pass the For the People Act, which would expand voting access nationwide.

"There is nothing more important to the health and future of our democracy than safeguarding the right to vote," she has recently said while pushing lawmakers to pass the legislation.

Mrs. Obama's political efforts and her acclaimed media career will earn her a spot in the National Women's Hall of Fame, later this year.