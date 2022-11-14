The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win

For the first time in history, the United States will have more than nine female governors serving at the same time.

The 2022 gubernatorial primaries resulted in women leading major party tickets in 20 of this year's 36 state governor races, a rare feat in a nation whose executive politics remain male-dominated.

By Monday evening, a dozen female candidates had crossed the finish line — two of which also made history as the first openly lesbian governors-elect — collectively breaking a longstanding glass ceiling and creating more room for gender-diverse politics at a time when new perspectives are desperately needed.

Here are the 12 female governors and governors-elect sharing the historic moment.

Kay Ivey (Alabama)

Kay Ivey. ALABAMA GOVERNOR OFFICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

At 78 years old, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is currently the oldest U.S. governor in office. She's the second woman to lead Alabama — the first only served for 16 months back in the '60s — and the first Republican woman to do so. She has held the office since 2017, when she was bumped up from lieutenant governor upon her boss's resignation.

Katie Hobbs (Arizona)

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, was long viewed as competitive in an increasingly blue Arizona, where she's served as secretary of state since 2019. Throughout the campaign, she promised to fight for a repeal of Arizona's 1901 abortion ban if elected, and painted herself as the antidote to far-right politicians like challenger Kari Lake, whom she argued would take the country backward. When Hobbs is sworn in, she will become the fifth female governor of the state.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will soon be sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas, following the career path of her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (and President Bill Clinton, who twice held the title before running for higher office). This will be Sanders' first time serving in an elected position, made possible by the connections she formed while supporting her father's campaigns and defending President Donald Trump in press briefings.

Kathy Hochul (New York)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made history in 2021 as New York's first female governor, though she only assumed the office because she was Andrew Cuomo's lieutenant governor when he resigned amid scandal. Now, Hochul has earned the distinction of the state's first elected female governor, fortifying her place in Albany and proving her appeal.

Kim Reynolds (Iowa)

Kim Reynolds. Charlie Neibergall/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was elevated from lieutenant governor in 2017, when her predecessor resigned to become the Ambassador to China under Trump. After carrying out the remainder of his term as the state's first female governor, Reynolds was elected to the position in 2018 and reelected this year, extending the GOP's control of Iowa's top seat.

Laura Kelly (Kansas)

Laura Kelly. Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won her bid for reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas, earning an additional four years at the helm of the Sunflower State. After Kansas voters defended their right to abortion at the polls in August, Kelly appeared even more palatable in a post-Roe v. Wade world, promising to champion reproductive rights if given the chance to continue serving.

Janet Mills (Maine)

Janet Mills. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty

Janet Mills paved a path for women to hold Maine's highest office when she became the state's first female governor — and the first gubernatorial candidate in the 21st century to earn more than 50% of the vote when she was elected to the position in 2018. Now gearing up for a second term, she's proven hard to beat, defeating former Republican Gov. Paul LePage in their 2022 midterms face-off.

Maura Healey (Massachusetts)

Maura Healey. Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP

Democrat Maura Healey was the first openly lesbian attorney general in the United States, and now she'll tout a greater accomplishment for LGBTQ visibility as the first openly lesbian governor in the nation, sharing the title Oregon's Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, who was also elected in the midterms. Her victory also marks Massachusetts' first time electing a woman to its highest office, and when she succeeds Republican Gov. Charlie Baker she will flip the seat blue.

Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on January 27, 2020. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer quickly entered the national consciousness in 2020 when, in quick succession, she entered a feud with Trump over her COVID-19 shutdowns and made it on Joe Biden's shortlist for vice president. She quickly became a divisive figure — Biden's fans developed a fondness for her and Trump's fans mimicked his anger toward her — and in fall of 2020 it was revealed that the FBI had thwarted a plot to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow Michigan's government. She stayed tough through it all, ultimately retaining the support needed to win her reelection bid.

Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Getty Images

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will get a second term in office, after pulling ahead in a long campaign that once looked difficult. The former U.S. representative and New Mexico secretary of health was reelected with 52% of the votes this time around, allowing her to continue serving the land she says her ancestors have inhabited for 12 generations.

Tina Kotek (Oregon)

Tina Kotek. Sara Cline/AP/Shutterstock

Oregon will have its second female governor in a row, after former state Rep. Tina Kotek clinched a victory in an uncharacteristically close race between her and two other women. Kotek, who previously earned the title of first openly lesbian woman to serve as a state House speaker, now brings representation to a more prominent level, sharing the title of first openly lesbian woman elected as U.S. governor with Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey.

Kristi Noem (South Dakota)

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Polaris/SIPA/Shutterstock

South Dakota's first woman governor — a former U.S. representative and possible 2024 presidential candidate — soared to victory over her Democratic challenger on Tuesday, leading state House Minority Leader Jamie Smith with 62% of the vote to his 35%. Kristi Noem, a Republican, was elected to the post in 2018 and can now serve four more years before terming out.