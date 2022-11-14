The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win

A majority of state gubernatorial races had women on the ticket this year, paving the way for more gender diversity in executive leadership

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 09:27 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey participates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey. Photo: Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty

For the first time in history, the United States will have more than nine female governors serving at the same time.

The 2022 gubernatorial primaries resulted in women leading major party tickets in 20 of this year's 36 state governor races, a rare feat in a nation whose executive politics remain male-dominated.

By Monday evening, a dozen female candidates had crossed the finish line — two of which also made history as the first openly lesbian governors-elect — collectively breaking a longstanding glass ceiling and creating more room for gender-diverse politics at a time when new perspectives are desperately needed.

Here are the 12 female governors and governors-elect sharing the historic moment.

Kay Ivey (Alabama)

Kay Ivey
Kay Ivey. ALABAMA GOVERNOR OFFICE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

At 78 years old, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is currently the oldest U.S. governor in office. She's the second woman to lead Alabama — the first only served for 16 months back in the '60s — and the first Republican woman to do so. She has held the office since 2017, when she was bumped up from lieutenant governor upon her boss's resignation.

Katie Hobbs (Arizona)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs greets supporters during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headquarters on November 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. With three days to go before election day, Arizona democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs continues to campaign across the state as she faces a tight race against Trump endorsed republican candidate Kari Lake. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, was long viewed as competitive in an increasingly blue Arizona, where she's served as secretary of state since 2019. Throughout the campaign, she promised to fight for a repeal of Arizona's 1901 abortion ban if elected, and painted herself as the antidote to far-right politicians like challenger Kari Lake, whom she argued would take the country backward. When Hobbs is sworn in, she will become the fifth female governor of the state.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will soon be sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas, following the career path of her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (and President Bill Clinton, who twice held the title before running for higher office). This will be Sanders' first time serving in an elected position, made possible by the connections she formed while supporting her father's campaigns and defending President Donald Trump in press briefings.

Kathy Hochul (New York)

kathy hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made history in 2021 as New York's first female governor, though she only assumed the office because she was Andrew Cuomo's lieutenant governor when he resigned amid scandal. Now, Hochul has earned the distinction of the state's first elected female governor, fortifying her place in Albany and proving her appeal.

Kim Reynolds (Iowa)

Election 2018 Governor Reynolds Iowa, Des Moines, USA - 07 Nov 2018
Kim Reynolds. Charlie Neibergall/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was elevated from lieutenant governor in 2017, when her predecessor resigned to become the Ambassador to China under Trump. After carrying out the remainder of his term as the state's first female governor, Reynolds was elected to the position in 2018 and reelected this year, extending the GOP's control of Iowa's top seat.

Laura Kelly (Kansas)

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly waves and gestures while empathizing her positions during the gubernatorial debate with her opponent current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Kansas Gubernatorial Debate At State Fair, Hutchinson, Kansas, USA - 10 Sep 2022
Laura Kelly. Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won her bid for reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas, earning an additional four years at the helm of the Sunflower State. After Kansas voters defended their right to abortion at the polls in August, Kelly appeared even more palatable in a post-Roe v. Wade world, promising to champion reproductive rights if given the chance to continue serving.

Janet Mills (Maine)

Gov. Janet Mills at Sebago Brewing Co., in Gorham during a tour on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Sebago Brewing Co. is one of 380 small businesses that received grants through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to help with financial stresses brought on during the pandemic.
Janet Mills. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty

Janet Mills paved a path for women to hold Maine's highest office when she became the state's first female governor — and the first gubernatorial candidate in the 21st century to earn more than 50% of the vote when she was elected to the position in 2018. Now gearing up for a second term, she's proven hard to beat, defeating former Republican Gov. Paul LePage in their 2022 midterms face-off.

Maura Healey (Massachusetts)

Gubernatorial candidate and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey addresses the audience at a watch party, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Boston. Healey won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and first woman elected to the state’s top political office.
Maura Healey. Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP

Democrat Maura Healey was the first openly lesbian attorney general in the United States, and now she'll tout a greater accomplishment for LGBTQ visibility as the first openly lesbian governor in the nation, sharing the title Oregon's Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, who was also elected in the midterms. Her victory also marks Massachusetts' first time electing a woman to its highest office, and when she succeeds Republican Gov. Charlie Baker she will flip the seat blue.

Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on January 27, 2020. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer quickly entered the national consciousness in 2020 when, in quick succession, she entered a feud with Trump over her COVID-19 shutdowns and made it on Joe Biden's shortlist for vice president. She quickly became a divisive figure — Biden's fans developed a fondness for her and Trump's fans mimicked his anger toward her — and in fall of 2020 it was revealed that the FBI had thwarted a plot to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow Michigan's government. She stayed tough through it all, ultimately retaining the support needed to win her reelection bid.

Michelle Lujan Grisham (New Mexico)

Vice President Candidates
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Getty Images

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will get a second term in office, after pulling ahead in a long campaign that once looked difficult. The former U.S. representative and New Mexico secretary of health was reelected with 52% of the votes this time around, allowing her to continue serving the land she says her ancestors have inhabited for 12 generations.

Tina Kotek (Oregon)

Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, who is running for governor, poses for photos in Columbia Park in Portland, Ore., on . The May 17 primary will determine whether Kotek will be the Democrats' standard-bearer for governor, it's also another U.S. test of which wing of the Democratic party is ascendant - progressives or moderates Election 2020 Oregon Governor, Portland, United States - 18 Feb 2022
Tina Kotek. Sara Cline/AP/Shutterstock

Oregon will have its second female governor in a row, after former state Rep. Tina Kotek clinched a victory in an uncharacteristically close race between her and two other women. Kotek, who previously earned the title of first openly lesbian woman to serve as a state House speaker, now brings representation to a more prominent level, sharing the title of first openly lesbian woman elected as U.S. governor with Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey.

Kristi Noem (South Dakota)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Polaris/SIPA/Shutterstock

South Dakota's first woman governor — a former U.S. representative and possible 2024 presidential candidate — soared to victory over her Democratic challenger on Tuesday, leading state House Minority Leader Jamie Smith with 62% of the vote to his 35%. Kristi Noem, a Republican, was elected to the post in 2018 and can now serve four more years before terming out.

Related Articles
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governor
Tina Kotek and Maura Healey Elected as America's First Openly Lesbian Governors
Democrat Wes Moore speaks to supporters during an election night gathering after he was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elected 47th Governor of Arkansas, Following in Her Father Mike Huckabee's Footsteps
147539__MG_8895
Mike Huckabee Congratulates GOP Candidates Who Won — Before Addressing Daughter's Historic Arkansas Victory
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs greets supporters during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headquarters on November 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. With three days to go before election day, Arizona democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs continues to campaign across the state as she faces a tight race against Trump endorsed republican candidate Kari Lake. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 04: A woman colors Utah in red on an electoral college map to mark a Republican party win at an event at Lulu Bar on November 04, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand hosted by the United States Embassy and the NZ U.S Council to watch the results of the 2020 U.S election come through. After a record-breaking early voting turnout across the United States, Americans have headed to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images)
Why 'Red State' and 'Blue State' Labels Don't Always Apply to Governor Races
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Wins Second Term as Florida Governor, Beating Democratic Challenger Charlie Crist
Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Press Conference by Texas Gov. Following School Shooting: 'You're Doing Nothing'
Greg Abbott Defeats Beto O'Rourke in Texas Gubernatorial Race
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hold their hands up after giving remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection in Most Important Race for Democrats
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 24: Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during his primary night election party at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kemp defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the primary as he bids for a second term as Georgia governor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Politician Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
Stacey Abrams Concedes to Incumbent Brian Kemp in Rematch for Georgia Governor: 'Still Standing Strong'
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Kari Lake Called John McCain a 'Hero' When He Died — Now She's Calling Him a 'Loser'
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell