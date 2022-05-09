More Than 60 Feared Dead After Russia Bombed School in Eastern Ukraine, Says Luhansk Governor

This handout photograph released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on May, 8, 2022, show Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles hit a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region on May, 7, 2022. - Sixty civilians died in the bombing of a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region this weekend, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May, 8, 2022. "Just yesterday in the village of Bilogorivka, Lugansk region, a Russian bomb killed 60 people. Civilians," Zelensky said during an address to the G7 summit by video conference. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian State Emergency Service" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/Ukrainian State Emergency Servic/AFP via Getty Images)

