Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

David Gianforte recently scheduled an appointment with their father, Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, to share concerns about the state legislature's attempts at stripping back LGBTQ+ rights

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's politics coverage as a news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 02:10 PM
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. Photo: Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

As anti-LGBTQ+ bills work their way through Montana's state legislature, many members of the queer and trans community are calling on Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to reject any legislation that reaches his desk — including the governor's own child.

David Gianforte — a resident of Bozeman, Montana, who identifies as nonbinary and goes by both "he" and "they" pronouns — has kept an eye on a slate of state bills that they believe would strip back LGBTQ+ people's rights. One would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, one would severely restrict public drag performances, and one would define "sex" as a binary in Montana law.

Opening up in a recent interview with the Montana Free Press, David, 32, explained that as the bills grew closer to reaching their father's desk for a signature or veto, they began to feel a duty to express concerns to Montana's top politician, knowing that most people wouldn't be afforded the same opportunity.

"I do have a family relationship with my father that I'm trying to preserve," David told the Free Press, noting that in past legislative sessions, they've kept quiet about their opinions. "I felt that the best way to go about this would be to reach out to him in a more formal manner. And he was very willing to meet with me."

David initially emailed the governor to start a conversation, asking "as your constituent and your son" for him to veto the bills when they reach his desk. The governor wrote back within hours, the Free Press reports, saying, "I would like to better understand your thoughts and concerns. When can we get together to talk about it?" He signed the email: "Love, Dad."

Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Montanans protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at the state capitol in 2021. Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP

On March 27, David showed up to the governor's office for an appointment and read a prepared statement that had been printed out: "Hey Dad. Thanks for setting aside time to meet with me, it means a lot to me. There are a lot of important issues passing through the legislature right now. For my own sake I've chosen to focus primarily on transgender rights, as that would significantly directly affect a number of my friends … I would like to make the argument that these bills are immoral, unjust, and frankly a violation of human rights."

Gov. Gianforte rebutted in a "thoughtful" way, according to David, and despite their disagreements, the conversation took a weight off David's shoulders. Later on, David told the Free Press, when it became clearer that the governor's conversations with transgender Montanans had not changed his mind, the heavy feeling returned.

"He is concerned about his career. He has particular issues that he focuses on, such as jobs and the economy. And he's aware that being able to stay in the position of governor is dependent on him staying in favor of the Republican Party," David told the outlet. "And I believe that that affects his decisions on some of these bills."

Still, David said they don't regret speaking up and bringing more publicity to the issues.

"I feel like I have a voice and I can be heard. And I feel, not only in communicating with my father, that's not necessarily the main point, but also just showing support for the transgender community in Montana," David said. "I think that could be meaningful, especially at this time."

Greg and David Gianforte did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Related Articles
Alexa Bartell; Colorado teens arrested in rock-throwing death
3 Colorado Teens in Fatal Rock-Throwing Incident Took Photo of Scene as 'Memento,' Say Police 
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison
Joseph Moore KKK infiltrator rollout 5/8
How an FBI Informant Infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan to Prevent Prison Guards from Lynching a Black Man
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure: 'See You Soon'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Reveals Future Plans in First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit: 'Excited for a New Chapter'
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks on a motion to ban her from the Montana House of Representatives, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for saying to colleagues you will “see the blood on your hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Montana Republicans Ban State's Only Trans Lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr from House Floor
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
E. Jean Carroll trial / Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll Takes the Stand in N.Y.C. Trial: 'I'm Here Because Donald Trump Raped Me'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Disney Sues Ron DeSantis for Alleged Retaliation: 'Relentless Campaign to Weaponize Government Power'
July 7, 2022. Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves after the award ceremony of the Presidential Medals of Freedom to seventeen recipients in the East Room at the White House in Washington on July 7, 2022.
Hunter Biden Told He Must Attend Arkansas Court in Paternity Case
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R), US President Joe Biden (L) and First Lady Jill Biden pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 April 2023 (issued 26 April 2023).
See the Surprise (and Sporty!) Gift from the Bidens to the South Korean President Ahead of State Dinner
Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Forensic Pathologist Reveals How Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Killed, Daughter's Cause of Death Unknown
U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with teen age children to discuss the dangers of youth vaping at the White House October 09, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Melania Trump Will Celebrate 'Low-Key' 53rd Birthday as Husband's E. Jean Carroll Trial Ramps Up (Exclusive)
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (C), with "The L Word" Producer Ilene Chaiken (R) and actresses Leisha Hailey (2nd R), Katherine Moennig (2nd L) and Jennifer Beals (L), speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2023. - Jean-Pierre was joined by cast members of "The L Word," the drama television series, to highlight Lesbian Visibility Week. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
'The L Word' Cast Visits White House for Lesbian Visibility Week: 'We See You'