Montana Governor Approves Statewide TikTok Ban — the First of Its Kind in the U.S.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday, cites both security concerns and argues that the platform "directs minors to engage in dangerous activities" in order to generate content

By
Published on May 18, 2023 02:29 PM
Greg Gianforte
Greg Gianforte. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte approved a statewide TikTok ban on Wednesday, making Montana the first state to attempt such a broad rejection of the popular social media platform.

After signing the legislation — which passed in both the state House and Senate this spring — Gianforte tweeted, "To protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned TikTok in Montana."

The bill is expected to take effect in January 2024 and would bar TikTok from operating within Montana.

Any entity that violates the ban, the bill outlines, would be "liable in the amount of $10,000 for each discrete violation and is liable for an additional $10,000 each day thereafter that the violation continues." Those penalties do not apply to users of TikTok, but to an app store or the app itself.

The legislation cites both security concerns and argues that the platform "directs minors to engage in dangerous activities" in order to generate content, such as "throwing objects at moving automobiles, taking excessive amounts of medication," and "licking doorknobs and toilet seats to place oneself at risk of contracting coronavirus."

The measure further claims that TikTok's continued operation in Montana "serves as a valuable tool to the People's Republic of China to conduct corporate and international espionage in Montana and may allow the People's Republic of China to track the real-time locations of public officials, journalists, and other individuals adverse to the Chinese Communist Party's interests."

The ban in Montana will serve as something of a guinea pig for potential other bans elsewhere, and is expected to be challenged in court.

TikTok
Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a statement to CNN, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter signaled that the company would challenge the ban, saying it was an "attempt to censor American voices" and that "the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts."

"We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach," Oberwetter added in the statement.

In March, TikTok's chief officer Shou Chew faced nearly five hours of intense grilling from federal lawmakers in a U.S. House hearing centered on the viral video app's ties to its Chinese parent company and its handling of user data.

Chew's testimony before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce came amid rare bipartisan support reflecting the increased efforts on Capitol Hill to ban TikTok in the U.S. to protect from Chinese surveillance and information operations, as well as other national security matters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The Trump administration attempted to ban TikTok from Apple's and Google's app stores unless it was sold to an American buyer in 2020, though those efforts were ultimately halted by the courts.

The Biden administration has proposed something similar with an ultimatum that seeks TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or face a possible ban, which would prevent its approximated 150 million Americans from using it.

Related Articles
Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.
The Biggest Bombshells from the TikTok Ban Hearing
TikTok
Amazon Says Staff Email About Deleting TikTok Over Reported Security Risk Was 'Sent in Error'
TikTok
Biden Administration Presses Pause on Trump's Push for TikTok Ban While Reviewing Security Risks
TikTok
TikTok Is 'Shocked' by President Trump's Order Effectively Banning App in 45 Days
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew listens to questions from U.S. representatives during his testimony at a Congressional hearing on TikTok in Washington, DC on March 23rd, 2023
Who Is TikTok CEO Shou Chew? Everything to Know
Nylah Anderson
Mom Sues TikTok After Daughter, 10, Died Attempting Dangerous 'Blackout Challenge'
Samara Joy attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Samara Joy Tells Congress 'Get It Together' amid TikTok Battle: 'A Platform That Unites' (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13842100g) Dean (L) and Michelle Nasca (R), parents of late Chase Nasca, a 16-year-old youth that died after apparently committing suicide, stand and are recogized during testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing 'TikTok - How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 March 2023. TikTok faces fierce criticism from US lawmakers, some of whom want the social media platform banned as a perceived threat to national security. House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing TikTok, Washington, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Parents Suing TikTok Over Teen Son's Death Make Emotional Appearance at Congressional Hearing
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Robert Kennedy jr, third son of Bob Kennedy during his speech at the 'No Green Pass' demonstration at Arco Della Pace on November 13, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
A Timeline of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversies
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
A child psychologist Play therapist colors with a girl and her mom during a play therapy
Does Your Child Need Therapy? Look No Further Than These Online Therapy Companies
Nylah Anderson
Judge Dismisses Suit Alleging TikTok 'Blackout Challenge' Caused Girl's Death
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
State of the Union 2023: How to Watch Biden's Speech and What to Watch For
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts