Monica Lewinsky Walks Off Stage When Asked 'Off Limits' Question About Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky dropped her mic and walked off stage during a live interview in Jerusalem Monday night after she was asked if she still expected a personal apology from former President Bill Clinton over their affair in the 1990s.

The anti-bullying activist, 45, walked away from the interview immediately after Israeli TV anchor Yonit Levi asked the “off limits” question at a conference organized by Hadashot News.

“I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this,” Lewinsky said.

She later released a statement on Twitter saying she had cautioned Levi in advance not to ask about the relationship Lewinsky had with Clinton when she was a White House intern.

“There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not. … When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled,” Lewinsky said.

The question came after Lewinsky gave a speech at the conference on the “perils and positives of the Internet,” which she said was meant to be the topic of her follow-up conversation with Levi. Lewinsky noted that the sit-down was “not a news interview.”

“I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative,” she added.

Hadashot News said in a statement to CNN that it “stood up to all of its agreements with Ms. Lewinsky and honored her requests.”

“We believe the question asked on stage was legitimate and respectful, and one that certainly does not go beyond Ms. Lewinsky’s requests and does not cross the line,” the statement continued.

Clinton faced criticism in June after he revealed during a wide-ranging interview with NBC’s Today show that he had never apologized directly to Lewinsky after the scandal that led to his impeachment 20 years ago.

Asked if he thought he owed Lewinsky a private apology, Clinton replied, “No, I do not — I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”