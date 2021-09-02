Monica Lewinsky Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election

Lewinsky, who is a producer of Impeachment: American Crime Story, told The New York Times in a new profile that the Clintons "don't loom nearly as large as they did for two decades in my life"

Though she has a much dissected (and soon-to-be televised) past with former President Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky supported his wife, Hillary Clinton — when it came to the election, that is.

According to a new profile of the 47-year-old Lewinsky in The New York Times, she voted for the former first lady and secretary of state in the 2016 presidential election.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The piece, which details how Lewinsky retreated from and then carved out a new role in the spotlight, also quotes her reflecting on how her view had changed of the '90s Clinton affair and all that surrounded it.

"It just doesn't impact me the same way, you know?" Lewsinky told the Times when asked what sort of effect the couple has on her now. "They don't loom nearly as large as they did for two decades in my life."

Lewinsky is making the media rounds ahead of the Sept. 7 premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX, for which she served as a producer.

The drama retells the revelation of the infamous affair between then-White House intern Lewinsky (played by Beanie Feldstein) and former President Clinton (Clive Owen), which ultimately fueled his impeachment.

Lewinsky, now a noted speaker on the topics of bullying, public scrutiny and shame, recently spoke about the difficulties that came with making the show to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that she was open about giving notes when it came to scenes she experienced — but less so when it came to scenes depicting the Clintons' private lives and conversations.

"The one area where I felt less comfortable weighing in for myriad obvious reasons was on the more personal scenes with the Clintons," she told THR, referring to the president and Mrs. Clinton, played by Edie Falco. "I just felt that that was better left to other people."

Forbes Under 30 Summit Monica Lewinsky | Credit: PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Monica Lewinsky attends the Forbes Under 30 Summit at Pennsylvania Convention Center on October 6, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Lewinsky has also shared that she helped Feldstein, 28, prepare for her role, with the two sending videos to one another and spending "several hours on Zoom" going through family photos.

"I just thought, I'm not going to sit down with Beanie like a new therapist, 'Okay, let me tell you the story of my life,' and this way she'd get to understand my world in a more organic way since we couldn't hang out [due to COVID-19]," Lewinsky said. "But I haven't done any of this before, and it was hard for me — I'm a total control freak."

Lewinsky was 22 when her affair with the president began in 1995. After a period out of the spotlight — following years of intense attention and numerous jokes at her expense — she went on to become a writer, producer and advocate, launching the #DefyTheName campaign in 2018.

In the four-part 2020 documentary series Hillary, President Clinton, 74, recalled the moment he came clean about the affair to his wife and their daughter, Chelsea, who was a teenager.