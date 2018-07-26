Monica Lewinsky Jokes About National Intern Day: ‘Cannot Believe That Is a Thing’

One of America’s most famous former interns has some thoughts about National Intern Day.

Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern in the 1990s who infamously had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton, reacted to the occasion on Twitter.

Lewinsky quipped: “#NationalInternDay cannot. believe. that. is. a. thing. *exit stage left*.”

According to the Huffington Post, the job site WayUp started National Intern Day to encourage employers to buy lunch and show appreciation for their interns.

As 2018 marks 20 years since Clinton’s sex scandal, Lewinsky, 45, who’s now an anti-bullying advocate, has made related headlines in recent months.

In February, Lewinsky opened up in a Vanity Fair piece about her restaurant run-in with Kenneth Starr, who ran the independent counsel probe of Clinton in the 1990s. And in May, Lewinsky objected on Twitter after she was uninvited from a Town & Country event because Clinton had decided to attend.

The #MeToo movement has also brought Clinton’s role in the scandal into conversation.

In an essay for Vanity Fair, Lewinsky considered her experience in light of the movement. She wrote, “Given my PTSD and my understanding of trauma, it’s very likely that my thinking would not necessarily be changing at this time had it not been for the #MeToo movement—not only because of the new lens it has provided but also because of how it has offered new avenues toward the safety that comes from solidarity.”

Lewinsky added that, thanks to the movement, “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent. Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”

In a Today interview in June, Clinton made headlines when he said that he had not apologized directly to Lewinsky. “I apologized to everybody in the world,” he said. “I’ve never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

He then walked back his comments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “When I saw the interview…they had to distill it and it looked like it said I didn’t apologize and had no intention to,” Clinton commented. “And I was mad at me!”

He continued, “Here is what I want to say: It wasn’t my finest hour.”