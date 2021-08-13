Monica Lewinsky Shares Her 'Greatest Regret' Ahead of Impeachment: American Crime Story Premiere

Produced by Monica Lewinsky, Impeachment: American Crime Story centers around her mid-90s affair with then-President Bill Clinton that ultimately led to his impeachment

Monica Lewinsky is answering some very personal questions ahead of the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story, the upcoming FX drama centered around her mid-90s affair with then-President Bill Clinton that ultimately led to his impeachment.

The 48-year-old anti-bullying activist, who serves as a producer on the series, opened up about herself and shared some of her life's philosophies in a Q&A published by Vanity Fair on Thursday.

When asked about her "greatest fear," Lewinsky replied, "It's a toss-up between a tarantula crawling on me and dying alone."

As for her "greatest regret," she answered: "That some of my choices have caused others suffering."

Lewinsky was an intern at the White House when her affair with Clinton, now 74, began in 1995. Their relationship came to light three years later during an investigation into the president's conduct with another woman, Paula Jones, sparking a scandal that captivated the nation.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his attempts at covering up his affair with Lewinsky. The Senate voted in February 1999 to acquit him of those charges, allowing him to serve out the remainder of his second term.

After a period out of the spotlight, Lewinsky became an advocate against bullying and launched the #DefyTheName campaign in 2018.

In her questionnaire with Vanity Fair, Lewinsky seemingly referenced the infamous scandal and told the magazine to "See: 1998" when asked about an occasion where she would lie.

The writer also light-heartedly named herself when asked about a historical figure with whom she identifies.

Under her greatest achievement, Lewinsky listed: "Survival—and that my humor and ability to open my heart are still intact."

She jokingly added, "Close second: solving the Rubik's Cube around age nine. (Note: By solving, I mean realizing you could peel the stickers off and place them back on. I bet my parents $20 of candy.)"

Aside from Impeachment, Lewinksy previously revisited the troubled time in her life during and after the scandal in the 2018 A&E documentary series called The Clinton Affair.

She later wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair that participating in the documentary forced her "to acknowledge to myself past behavior that I still regret and feel ashamed of."