Monica Lewinsky Retweets Advice to Young People — 'Make Your Mistakes Now' — and Adds 'Uhhhmmmmmm'

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Monica Lewinsky attends the Forbes Under 30 Summit at Pennsylvania Convention Center on October 6, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

It looks like Monica Lewinsky is once again poking some fun at her infamous White House affair with former President Bill Clinton.

On Wednesday, the anti-bullying advocate had a viral, one-word response to a tweet from comedian Sarah Cooper.

"My advice to the younger generation: make your mistakes now. Because by the time you're 40, you'll barely even remember them! And then you get to make the same mistakes all over again it's really fun," Cooper wrote on Monday.

Lewinsky, 46, shared that and added, "uhhhmmmmmm."

Actress Olivia Munn, who just celebrated her 40th birthday, replied to Lewinsky's tweet. "Bahahaha love you sm," she wrote.

It's not the first time Lewinsky has taken a light touch with her history.

In 2018, she tweeted: “#NationalInternDay cannot. believe. that. is. a. thing. *exit stage left*.”

It's been 22 years since Clinton’s sex scandal, and the former president recently opened up about how the impeachable incident in a new documentary about his wife, Hillary Clinton.

In the four-part Hillary, the former commander-in-chief recalled the moment he came clean to the former first lady and their daughter, Chelsea, who was a teenager at the time.

“I went and sat on the bed and talked to [Hillary],” President Clinton, 73, explained in the documentary. “I told her exactly what happened, when it happened. I said, ‘I feel terrible about it.’ I said, ‘We’ve been through quite a bit in the last few years. I have no defense. This is inexcusable, what I did.’ ”

Lewinsky was just 22 when her affair with the president began in 1995. After a period out of the spotlight — and away from the jabs and jeers of many — she went on to become a writer, TV producer and advocate, launching the #DefyTheName campaign in 2018.