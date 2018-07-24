Monica Lewinski Belts Out 'Over the Rainbow' Onstage at Her 45th Birthday Celebration

Monica Lewinsky had a very musical 45th birthday celebration at a bar in New York City on Monday, where she took the stage to sing “Over the Rainbow.”

A fan video posted on Instagram shows the anti-bullying advocate serenading the crowd at Club Cumming, which is owned by her longtime friend, actor Alan Cumming.

When Lewinsky’s voice cracked at one point in the performance, someone in the audience shouted out, “You got this, girl!”

Lewinsky later took to Twitter on Monday night to share a video of the crowd singing “Happy birthday” to her. “Lucky girl!” she captioned the clip.

birthday singing @clubclumming! lucky girl! pic.twitter.com/5Rm1cn2TqW — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2018

Lewinsky found herself in national headlines last month after former President Bill Clinton revealed on the Today show that he never apologized directly to Lewinsky after the sex scandal that led to his impeachment 20 years ago.

In her first interview since Clinton’s comments, Lewinsky told InStyle last month that, “Despite the amount of trauma work I’ve done for the past 20 years, there’s still a pattern that gets tapped into or triggered” by unexpected news headlines.

But the activis, speaker and writer explained that she is now well-equipped to deal with the stress of making news. “I’m really lucky that I have tools I can use,” she said.