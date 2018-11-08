Fox News Host Tucker Carlson's Home Targeted by Mob Chanting, 'We Know Where You Sleep at Night'

An anti-fascist group swarmed the Washington, D.C. home of Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson Wednesday night ordering him to leave town.

In a video, shared on Twitter, the group, known as Smash Racism DC, can be seen crowding around the doorsteps of the Tucker Carlson Tonight host’s residence, holding signs.

At one point the clip, a member of the group yells, “Tucker Carlson we are outside your home to protest fascism and racism,” through a megaphone.

“You promote hate and an ideology that has led to thousands of people dying by the hands of the police to trans women being murdered in the streets,” the protestor continued.

“Your policies promote hate and we want you to know we know where you sleep at night,” the protestor added before the crowd began chanting “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

It’s not clear if the father of four and his family was home at the time of the protest as no one answered the door.

In addition to sharing the video on Twitter, Smash Racism DC also tweeted a number of threats to Carlson. “Racist scumbag, leave town!”

“Every night you spread fear into our homes — fear of the other, fear of us and fear of them. Each night you tell us we are not safe. Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either,” the group wrote.

The video and tweets have been blocked for some Twitter users.

Carlson has not addressed the protest and FOX did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Carlson is known for his conservative views, particularly his claim that Planned Parenthood is the country’s leading cause of death.

However, Carlson is not the only Republican to be targeted by the group.

In October, Smash Racism DC ran Texas Senator Ted Cruz out of a restaurant in DC chanting “We believe survivors” in reference to the sexual misconduct allegations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.