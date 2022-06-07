Brooks hopes that earning back the former president's support would boost his standings. Trump withdrew his endorsement when Brooks suggested that Republicans leave the 2020 election in the past

Rep. Mo Brooks Begs for Donald Trump to Re-Endorse His Alabama Senate Run: 'I Am the MAGA Candidate'

Rep. Mo Brooks is eager to get back in Donald Trump's good graces.

The congressman, who is running for U.S. Senate in Alabama's Republican primary runoff, asked Trump supporters on Twitter to help him win back the former president's approval — and even created a hashtag for the effort.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"MAGA Nation, here is my story. Join me in asking President Trump to #ReEndorseMo so that we can send a message to Mitch McConnell by sending a real America First conservative to the Senate on June 21," Brooks, 68, tweeted Sunday, adding a statement about his plight to fill retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's seat.

Trump endorsed Brooks — who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington and was subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the attack that followed — in the race before withdrawing his support in March for comments suggesting Republicans ought to move on from claims about 2020 election integrity to focus on the upcoming midterms.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities," Trump said in a statement announcing he'd revoked the endorsement.

Brooks finished second in the May primary behind Katie Britt, who earned 44.7 percent of the vote while the congressman only got 29.2 percent. A runoff is required if no candidate earns 50 percent of the vote.

"My Alabama Senate primary is in a couple weeks against establishment RINO Katie Britt," Brooks said of his opponent, using an acronym for one of Trump's favorite insults: "Republican in name only."

Brooks recalled earning the former president's endorsement but then blamed Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Trump adversary, for spending "millions on TV attacking me" and causing his campaign to tank. "Sadly, President Trump pulled his endorsement," Brooks explained to Twitter users.

"But then a funny thing happened: Mitch McConnell quit attacking us, our campaign SURGED and we made it into the runoff," he continued.

"I think President Trump knew what he was doing. He gave our campaign the kick in the pants we needed. He was like a football coach, grabbing us by the face mask, and getting us in gear."

Brooks also speculated that Trump's un-endorsement may have been a strategy to get McConnell to back off from supporting Britt. "Whether that was the plan or not, it worked and we made it into the runoff," Brooks said.

"With President Trump's endorsement, WE CANNOT LOSE," Brooks wrote in his tweet. "I am the MAGA candidate. I am the Trump candidate. I am the only candidate who will fight for the America First agenda."

The coveted Trump endorsement has been a factor in the 2022 primary season for Republicans, though it is no guarantee of victory.