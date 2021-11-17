As Mnuchin and Pompeo Considered Booting Trump, McConnell Wanted to Block Him from Biden Inauguration: Book

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Jonathan Karl writes that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy felt Donald Trump's attendance at the inaugural ceremonies would project a "message of unity" to the American people

Count Mitch McConnell among those who were all too happy to see Donald Trump take a flight to Florida ahead of Joe Biden's January inauguration — at least according to a new book.

In Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show (excerpted by Politico), author and ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl writes that the Senate minority leader, 79, sought to disinvite Trump, 75, from his successor's inauguration as McConnell "felt he could not give Trump another opportunity to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Karl further writes that McConnell even wanted the four congressional leaders to pen a letter to Trump making clear he wasn't welcome, though that idea was squashed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who felt Trump's attendance at the inaugural ceremonies would project a "message of unity" to the American people.

While McConnell was seemingly angered by Trump's actions in his final weeks in office, including his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, he ultimately did not vote to convict Trump for inciting the riot after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

Karl's book, out Tuesday, further details the complicated relationship between Trump and McConnell, who was a major congressional ally but who grew increasingly estranged from Trump over his behavior. Nonetheless, McConnell has remained acutely aware of Trump's popularity with conservative voters.

In the weeks following the riots, McConnell told fellow Republican Liz Cheney — who felt a committee should investigate what led to the attack — that she should move on from the riots, allegedly saying it could hurt her chances at reelection, Karl writes.

Spokespeople for Trump and McConnell did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding Karl's book.

Elsewhere in his book, Karl writes that former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had discussions about using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office in the hours following the Capitol riots.

Speaking on MSNBC on Monday, Karl said he "learned that Mnuchin had several conversations about the 25th Amendment and, further, that Mike Pompeo actually asked for a legal analysis of the 25th Amendment and how it would work."

Karl continued that the conversations ultimately fizzled, however: "It quickly became apparent that the 25th amendment was not going to work," Karl said on MSNBC, as reported by Mediaite. "It would not be quick enough. It would be subject to legal challenges, et cetera."

Neither Mnunchin nor Pompeo initially commented on his reporting about the 25th amendment, despite multiple requests, Karl said. A spokesperson for Pompeo later denied any conversation about the 25th Amendment.

But Karl's reporting backs up similar reports in ABC News, CBS News and CNN: that Trump Cabinet members were discussing whether he could be removed following his response to the violent riot at the Capitol building.

Section four of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution would at least temporarily "sideline" the president for days or weeks at a time "if the vice president and the majority of the Cabinet members decide that the president [is unfit for] office," Larry Tribe, a constitutional law professor at Harvard Law School, previously explained to PEOPLE.