Mitt Romney Weighs In on George Santos Indictment, Says Lawmaker 'Should Not Be' in Congress

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Romney said fellow Republican Santos "should not even be on the public streets"

By
Published on May 10, 2023 04:15 PM
George Santos (left), Mitt Romney. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty, Drew Angerer/Getty

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney offered a scathing assessment of New York Rep. George Santos' indictment on Wednesday, saying his fellow Republican "should not be in the United States Congress — perhaps should not even be on the public streets."

Santos, 34, pleaded not guilty to 13 criminal counts in federal court on Wednesday after prosecutors unsealed an indictment hours earlier, which charged him with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

If convicted, the freshman Republican congressman faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the top counts, according to the Justice Department.

Santos surrendered to federal authorities at a suburban Long Island courthouse Wednesday morning ahead of a scheduled 1 p.m. ET arraignment before a U.S. magistrate judge in Central Islip, New York. He was released on $500,000 bond, according to the Associated Press.

Asked by reporters about Santos' indictment Wednesday, 76-year-old Romney said: "He has demonstrated by his untruthfulness that he should not be in the United States Congress — perhaps should not even be on the public streets."

George Santos leaving court
Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

In an unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors say Santos allegedly "devised and executed a scheme" aimed at defrauding donors to his 2022 political campaign.

That scheme, prosecutors allege, included applying for and receiving unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic — while he was employed and running a Congressional campaign. The fraud continued, the indictment adds, when Santos allegedly began pocketing campaign contributions to buy designer clothing and pay off his personal debts.

Romney has been vocal in his criticism of Santos in recent months, following a bombshell New York Times report that raised questions about the Republican lawmaker's background.

Romney was filmed confronting the freshman lawmaker at this year's State of the Union address.

As the representative passed by him in the House of Representatives chamber prior to President Joe Biden's speech, Romney told Santos: "You don't belong here."

Romney later criticized Santos for taking a front aisle seat and "trying to shake hands" with Biden, 80, which Romney considered inappropriate "given the fact that he's under ethics investigation," he told reporters.

"He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room," he said.

The senator also called Santos "a sick puppy" for his lies, according to USA Today.

He told CNN he didn't hear if Santos responded at the time. Santos, however, did seemingly make a more public response, tweeting "Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT!" after the event.

