Mitt Romney Injured and Knocked Unconscious During Fall: I 'Had a Lot of Stitches'

"I took a fall, knocked me unconscious, but I'm doing better," the Utah senator told reporters at Capitol Hill on Monday

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney took a tumble over the weekend that knocked him unconscious, requiring him to get "a lot of stitches," he told reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Romney, who suffered bruised eyes and wounds on his lips, said the incident occurred while he was visiting his grandchildren in Boston, CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I took a fall," Romney, 73, said, according to The Hill. "I took a fall, knocked me unconscious, but I'm doing better."

However, it appears that Romney is taking the fall in stride.

When asked about what he was doing before his spill, the former governor of Massachusetts joked, "Oh my goodness. I went to CPAC. That was a problem," Raju reported.

The Conservative Political Action Conference was held in Orlando over the weekend, during which Donald Trump made his first public appearance since President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Romney was one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump, 74, at his impeachment trial after he bring charged with inciting an attempted coup on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. (Trump was acquitted in early February.)

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Romney candidly spoke about Trump's political future.

"Will President Trump continue to play a role in my party? I'm sure he will," he said. "He has by far the largest voice and a big impact in my party."

Romney, himself the 2012 Republican nominee for president, continued: "I expect he will continue playing a role. I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination."

"I mean a lot can happen between now and 2024, and I'm not great at predicting ... so I don't really know what will happen there," he explained. "But I look at the polls and the polls show that among the names being floated as potential contenders in 2024, if you put President Trump in there, among Republicans, he wins in a landslide."