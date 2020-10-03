Mitch McConnell Says Trump 'Feeling Good' amid Conflicting Updates on President's Coronavirus Hospitalization

President Donald Trump was admitted to the hospital on Friday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has given an update on President Donald Trump, who remains in the hospital with the coronavirus.

Trump, 74, was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday afternoon after he announced earlier that morning that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters on Saturday morning that the president has experienced “mild symptoms” thus far and is scheduled to remain under observation for several days.

Meanwhile, a White House official said in a pool report that Trump's vitals are "very concerning," adding, "The next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

Then on Saturday afternoon, McConnell said he spoke to the president.

“Just had another great call with @POTUS. He sounds well and says he’s feeling good,” McConnell wrote on Twitter. “We talked about the people’s business — fighting the pandemic, confirming Judge Barrett, and strengthening the economy for American families. Let’s keep our President & First Lady in our prayers.”

McConnell’s call to move ahead with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett — Trump’s pick to replace late Supreme court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — comes as some Senate Democrats are asking to delay the confirmation hearings.

Their request, written in a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, notes that two Republican senators on the committee have also tested positive for COVID-19. Dianne Feinstein, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris are among the senators listed on the letter.

“To proceed at this juncture with a hearing to consider Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body,” the senators wrote. “The American people are looking to us. Now is the time to provide much-needed COVID relief, not to rush through a Supreme Court nomination and further endanger health and safety.”

Also on Saturday, the Trump campaign announced “Operation MAGA,” a plan that involves sending surrogates for the president on the campaign trail while he remains in the hospital.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is set to debate Harris in Utah on Wednesday, will continue to campaign for the Nov. 3 election, as will members of the first family and various “coalitions,” including Women for Trump.

“Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

Stepien added, “Vice President Mike Pence, the First Family, our coalitions, and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and to show we’re working as hard as he always does.”