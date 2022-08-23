Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy

The top Republican in the Senate isn't concerned about the state of America's democracy as the 2022 November midterms approach.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday there is "very little election fraud," though it "happens ocassionally," further distancing himself from a powerful adversary, fellow Republican Donald Trump, whose post-presidency has been characterized by insistent but false claims of a rigged and stolen election in 2020, when he lost to Joe Biden after serving one term.

Speaking at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in Georgetown, Ky., McConnell also acknowledged that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters hoping to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power has raised questions about the strength of democracy in the U.S.

"I do think it's an important issue," McConnell said of threats to free and fair elections, which began after Election Day and culminated on Jan. 6. "There were those who were trying to prevent the orderly transfer of power for the first time in American history and that was not good."

But the fact that attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were "thwarted" shows that the country's political system is strong, McConnell said, according to NBC News.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (left) and former President Donald Trump in 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty

"Look, I think we have a very solid democracy," McConnell said. "I don't think of the things that we need to worry about, I wouldn't be worried about that one."

McConnell was asked about an NBC News poll that showed "threats to democracy" was the top answer given by registered voters when asked, "What do you think is the most important issue facing the country?"

Cost of living (16%), jobs and the economy (14%), immigration (13%) and climate change (9%) all came after threats to democracy (21%) to round out the top five responses.

The poll, conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home as part of the Department of Justice's criminal probe into alleged mishandling of classified documents, also showed that a majority of voters (57%) think investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Trump should "continue because he needs to be held accountable."

Trump attacked McConnell — and his wife Elaine Chao, a former Trump administration official — in a post Truth Social over the weekend, calling the senator a "broken down hack politician" after he cited "candidate quality" in suggesting Republicans' chances of taking control of the Senate in the November midterms have diminished.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Though McConnell didn't mention any Senate hopefuls by name, multiple news outlets point to struggling Trump-backed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia and others as those McConnell was likely referencing in his comments.

"He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected," Trump said of McConnell on social media, "and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!"