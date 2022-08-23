Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy

The top Republican in the Senate believes the U.S. has a "very solid democracy” despite the Jan. 6 attack and a former president who continues to make false claims about the 2020 election

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022 02:03 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell in 2017. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

The top Republican in the Senate isn't concerned about the state of America's democracy as the 2022 November midterms approach.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday there is "very little election fraud," though it "happens ocassionally," further distancing himself from a powerful adversary, fellow Republican Donald Trump, whose post-presidency has been characterized by insistent but false claims of a rigged and stolen election in 2020, when he lost to Joe Biden after serving one term.

Speaking at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in Georgetown, Ky., McConnell also acknowledged that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters hoping to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power has raised questions about the strength of democracy in the U.S.

"I do think it's an important issue," McConnell said of threats to free and fair elections, which began after Election Day and culminated on Jan. 6. "There were those who were trying to prevent the orderly transfer of power for the first time in American history and that was not good."

But the fact that attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were "thwarted" shows that the country's political system is strong, McConnell said, according to NBC News.

Donald Trump Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (left) and former President Donald Trump in 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty

"Look, I think we have a very solid democracy," McConnell said. "I don't think of the things that we need to worry about, I wouldn't be worried about that one."

McConnell was asked about an NBC News poll that showed "threats to democracy" was the top answer given by registered voters when asked, "What do you think is the most important issue facing the country?"

Cost of living (16%), jobs and the economy (14%), immigration (13%) and climate change (9%) all came after threats to democracy (21%) to round out the top five responses.

The poll, conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home as part of the Department of Justice's criminal probe into alleged mishandling of classified documents, also showed that a majority of voters (57%) think investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Trump should "continue because he needs to be held accountable."

Trump attacked McConnell — and his wife Elaine Chao, a former Trump administration official — in a post Truth Social over the weekend, calling the senator a "broken down hack politician" after he cited "candidate quality" in suggesting Republicans' chances of taking control of the Senate in the November midterms have diminished.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Though McConnell didn't mention any Senate hopefuls by name, multiple news outlets point to struggling Trump-backed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia and others as those McConnell was likely referencing in his comments.

"He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected," Trump said of McConnell on social media, "and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!"

Related Articles
US President Donald Trump gestures after arriving on Capitol Hill as US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) look on in Washington, DC on March 10, 2020.
Trump Insults His Former Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao and Her Husband, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Sean Hannity, Donald Trump
Sean Hannity Reminds Listeners That Felons Can Run for President as Trump Is Investigated by DOJ
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
New Political Ad Features Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Describing When He Allegedly Held a Gun to Her Head
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a news conference in Phoenix, on . E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Arizona $14.5 million and vowed not to market to young people in the state to settle a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by the Arizona attorney general's office that alleged the maker of vaping products illegally targeted youth in its marketing efforts
Arizona Official Says 2020 Election Audit Found Just 1 Dead Voter, Not 282
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Rep. Mo Brooks Begs for Donald Trump to Re-Endorse His Alabama Senate Run: 'I Am the MAGA Candidate'
Mark Finchem
Trump-Backed Arizona Candidate Says He Won't Concede if He Loses on Tuesday
donald trump
RNC Tells Trump It Will Stop Covering His Legal Bills if He Announces White House Run Too Soon: Report
Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State appears during a rally in Detroit. New Michigan Secretary of State Benson moved Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, to settle a lawsuit that challenges the state's Republican-drawn legislative and congressional districts, a step that potentially could lead to new maps for the 2020 election.
Michigan Election Official Alleges Trump Wanted Her 'Tried for Treason, Potentially Executed' for 2020 Results
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate
donald trump
Trump Threatens CNN with Lawsuit for Alleged Defamation in Reporting Former President's 2020 Election 'Lies'
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
Trump Under Investigation as Attorney General Calls Escalating Jan. 6 Probe 'Most Wide-Ranging' in DOJ History
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens at left as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pushes ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. Navarro, President Donald Trump's trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection.
Capitol Riot Investigation Finds Evidence of 'a Lot More than Incitement' from Trump, U.S. Reps Claim
Donald Trump, Dr. Oz
Trump Tells Dr. Oz to Declare Victory in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate Primary That's Too Close to Call