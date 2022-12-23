Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump's 'Political Clout Has Diminished'

While he once expressed support for Donald Trump, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell now says the former president's hold on the party has "diminished."

"Here's what I think has changed: I think the former president's political clout has diminished," McConnell told NBC News in an interview this week.

The remarks are an escalation of criticism from McConnell, who previously denounced the "quality" of the Congressional candidates the former president endorsed ahead of the November midterm elections

Speaking to NBC News, McConnell doubled down on that notion, saying the candidates hand-picked by Trump led to a lack of confidence in the Republican party at large.

"We lost support that we needed among independents and moderate Republicans, primarily related to the view they had of us as a party — largely made by the former president — that we were sort of nasty and tended toward chaos," McConnell said. "And oddly enough, even though that subset of voters did not approve of President Biden, they didn't have enough confidence in us in several instances to give us the majority we needed."

While many Republicans had projected landslide races across the country, Trump-aligned candidates appeared to suffer in many parts of the country, including in Georgia, where the former president's favored candidate Herschel Walker saw his campaign descend into controversy in its final weeks.

Trump has offered his own criticisms of McConnell, previously calling for a new Republican to lead in the Senate more than a year ago, and dubbing McConnell an "old crow."

But he's also gotten personal, attacking the senator's wife (who served as Transportation Secretary under Trump) Elaine Chao, and writing that McConnell had a "death wish."

Speaking to NBC News, McConnell said the Republican party "can do a better job with less potential interference" from the former president, adding Trump "may have other things to do."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Trump, who recently announced he was running for the presidency again in 2024, is currently mired in numerous investigations, including one of handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Just last week, the U.S. House committee investigating the riots of Jan. 6, 2021, officially recommended that the Department of Justice lay four criminal charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the government and inciting an insurrection.

McConnell has previously lambasted the 45th president for his role in the riots.

"There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," the Kentucky senator said in a speech on the Senate floor weeks after the riots. "The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president."