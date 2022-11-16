Mitch McConnell Reelected as Republican Senate Leader, Defeating Challenger Rick Scott

The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will continue in his role as the Senate minority leader for at least two more years

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 02:49 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell has defended his position as the top Senate Republican, defeating challenger Rick Scott in Wednesday's GOP leadership election.

McConnell, 80, has steered the Senate Republican Conference since 2007, making him the caucus's longest-serving leader. With his reelection, he's on track to become the longest-serving Senate leader of any party — the current record, held by Democrat Mike Mansfield of Montana, is 16 years.

Though he's long been favored for the post, McConnell faced criticism from some fellow Republicans who argued he didn't best represent the caucus. The criticism was amplified during the midterm season when he suggested that the quality of the Republican Senate candidates this year may lose them the chance to take control of the Senate.

Sen. Scott from Florida fought back, telling Politico in August, "Sen. McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here … We have great candidates."

"He wants to do the same thing I want to do: I want to get a majority," Scott, 69, continued. "And I think it's important that we're all cheerleaders for our candidates."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The night before the midterm election, former President Donald Trump — a political rival of the minority leader's — told his supporters at a rally that Scott should be considered as a replacement for McConnell.

By this week, Scott had formally announced his bid to challenge McConnell, ultimately falling short of the votes needed.

Other leadership positions within the Senate Republican Conference were also determined Wednesday. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota will continue in his role as Senate minority whip, the number two position, and Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming will continue in the third-ranking post as chair of the Senate Republican Conference.

Additionally, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa will now chair the Republican Policy Committee, replacing outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia will replace Ernst as vice chairwoman of the Senate Republican Conference. And Sen. Steve Daines of Montana will chair the National Republican Senate Committee, replacing Sen. Scott.

Related Articles
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a legislation signing rally with local farmers on February 19, 2020
Republicans Officially Take Back the House After 4 Years with Democratic Majority
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Officially Announces He Will Run for President in 2024
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Selected as GOP's House Speaker Candidate, but Faces Hurdles Ahead to Formally Secure Position
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, pose with their daughters Jenna Bush, 26, right, and Barbara Bush, left, pose for photos prior to Jenna's marriage to Henry Hager at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, Saturday, May 10, 2008. Barbara was her twin sister's maid of honor.
Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded
Trump and Pence
Mike Pence Describes His First Conversation with Donald Trump After Jan. 6: 'I Was Angry'
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey participates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
The U.S. Just Broke Its Record for Most Female Governors Elected at Once: Meet the 12 Women Sharing the Win
Democrat Wes Moore speaks to supporters during an election night gathering after he was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs greets supporters during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headquarters on November 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. With three days to go before election day, Arizona democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs continues to campaign across the state as she faces a tight race against Trump endorsed republican candidate Kari Lake. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race
Alabama State Capitol
The Partisan Composition of Every U.S. State After the 2022 Midterms
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks Now Says It Would Be 'Bad Mistake' to Nominate Him for President
john kelly, donald trump
Former White House Chief of Staff Says Trump Wanted IRS to Investigate His Rivals: Report
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Nancy Pelosi Says Attack on Her Husband Showed Voters That Political Division 'Has Gone Too Far'
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Clarifies She's Not Planning to Leave Congress, Only Deciding Whether to Keep Leadership Role
Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hold their hands up after giving remarks at an election night party hosted by Nevada Democratic Victory at The Encore on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is facing Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, while Gov. Steve Sisolak is facing Republican Joe Lombardo.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection in Most Important Race for Democrats
chuck schumer
Democrats Maintain Control of Senate, Fending Off Strong Republican Challengers in Several Battleground Races
Tiffany Trump Wedding to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago November 12, 2022
Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run