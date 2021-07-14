"Old Crow is Henry Clay's favorite bourbon," the Kentucky Republican said

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Trump's 'Old Crow' Insult: 'It's Quite an Honor'

Sen. Mitch McConnell is brushing off recent criticism by former President Donald Trump, who last week called the Kentucky senator an "old crow."

Trump's name-calling came in a statement meant to illustrate his support for Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks in the state's race for U.S. Senate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his 'assistant' fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat," Trump said, using the acronym for pejorative "Republican in name only."

On Tuesday, McConnell laughed off the remark, telling CNN: "Actually, it's quite an honor. Old Crow is Henry Clay's favorite bourbon."

Clay, long revered by McConnell, represented Kentucky in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Despite being members of the same political party, Trump, 75, and McConnell, 79, have a notoriously strained relationship.

Though a powerful political ally for Trump during his time in office — including shepherding Trump's numerous judicial appointees — McConnell's affinity for the then-president soured in the final days of the administration even as McConnell decided against ousting him.

Following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his unprecedented second impeachment trial (when he was charged with inciting the mob).

Still, the Kentucky senator lambasted the 45th president for his role in the riots, in which five people died and lawmakers were sent into hiding.

"The mob was fed lies," McConnell said during remarks on the Senate floor. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people."

Donald Trump Mitch McConnell Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump together in 2017 | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

McConnell also pushed back against Trump's false claims of election fraud, saying he had his chance to prove those claims in court but failed.

"President Trump claims the election was stolen. The assertions range from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories," McConnell said. "I supported the president's right to use the legal system. Dozens of lawsuits received hearings in courtrooms all across our country. But over and over, the courts rejected these claims, including all-star judges whom the president himself has nominated."

He continued: "This election actually was not unusually close. Just in recent history, 1976, 2000 and 2004 were all closer than this one. The Electoral College margin is almost identical to what it was in 2016. If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral."

Privately, according to The Washington Post, McConnell said he didn't plan to talk to Trump again.

In February, however, his tone seemed to have softened somewhat, with the Senate minority leader telling Bret Baier on Fox News' Special Report that he would "absolutely" support Trump should the latter be named the Republican nominee in the next presidential election.