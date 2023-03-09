Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at Washington, D.C., Hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a representative for McConnell says, "Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment."

The 81-year-old Republican fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the incident.

There have been no further updates on the politician's condition.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

McConnell's incident this week is the latest in a series of health troubles the Senate's longest-serving GOP leader has suffered in recent years.

Back in 2019, he fractured a shoulder after falling at home, and in 2020, McConnell was photographed with dark bruises and bandages on his hands.

McConnell — who has been elected to lead the Republican conference nine times since 2006 — waved off any concerns regarding his health at the time, however.

The minority leader's hospitalization comes on the heels of two other prominent Senators' hospital stays.

Dianne Feinstein was released from the hospital this week and is now recovering at home after she got shingles.

John Fetterman, meanwhile, recently checked into a hospital for clinical depression, a move that took place after he was admitted last month for feeling lightheaded, a result of not eating or drinking enough water.