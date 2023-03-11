Mitch McConnell Is 'Doing Well' and 'Eager' to Leave the Hospital After Concussion, Advisor Says

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "doing well" after being hospitalized following a fall at a dinner event on Wednesday, the senator's longtime political adviser, Josh Holmes, said.

Holmes told NBC News on Friday that he had been at the hospital with McConnell "the last two days" and the senator, 81, had been walking around, asking staff questions and was "eager" to leave and return to work.

Representatives for McConnell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

McConnell "tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner" and had "been admitted to the hospital" in order to receive treatment," a representative for the Republican told PEOPLE in a prior statement.

CNN reported that McConnell tripped while he was at the Waldorf Astoria hotel on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the incident.

Mitch McConnell. Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

A later statement from McConnell's communications director revealed that he got a concussion from the fall and was expected to remain in the hospital "for a few days of observation and treatment."

After the incident, a group of other politicians sent well-wishes to McConnell for a "speedy recovery," including Texas senator John Cornyn.

"Sandy and I are praying for Leader McConnell's speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the Capitol soon," he tweeted.

"My wife Cynthia and I are praying for @LeaderMcConnell's swift recovery," fellow Kentucky politician and GOP Representative Hal Rogers said. "As our Republican Leader in the Senate, we know that he is a tough and resilient fighter. On behalf of the Kentucky Delegation, I offer our support and prayers."

McConnell's incident this week is the latest in a series of health troubles the Senate's longest-serving GOP leader has suffered in recent years.

McConnell, who has been elected to lead the Republican conference nine times since 2006, fractured a shoulder after falling at home in 2019. A year later, he was photographed with dark bruises and bandages on his hands, though he later waved off any concerns regarding his health.