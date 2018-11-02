Missouri Candidate's Own Children Urge Voters Not to Vote for Their Father: 'My Dad's a Fanatic'

Children of a Missouri candidate running as a Republican for the state’s 15 House District are urging the public to not vote for their father.

“I can’t imagine him being in any level of government,” Emily West told the Kansas City Star about her father Steve West, 64.

“A lot of his views are just very out there,” Emily told the outlet. “He’s made multiple comments that are racist and homophobic and how he doesn’t like the Jews.”

In August, Steve won the Republican primary by nearly 25 points.

Emily’s brother Andy West also spoke to The Star about their father’s beliefs. “My dad’s a fanatic. He must be stopped,” Andy began.

“His ideology is pure hatred. It’s totally insane,” Andy continued to The Star. “If he gets elected, it would legitimize him. Then he could become a state official, and he’s saying that Jews shouldn’t even have civil rights.”

Both Emily and Andy decided to take action after seeing the amount of support their father has acquired in the Clay County House district, which covers Gladstone and a part of Kansas City, The Star reports.

“I think it’s just insane that people are putting out his signs,” Emily continued.

“You see his signs everywhere. I don’t understand how people can put out his signs knowing the comments that he’s made,” Emily told The Star.

Andy even went as far as comparing his father to the suspect who opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, killing 11 people.

“The terrorist that engaged in that synagogue shooting and my father have the same objective,” Andy explained to the newspaper.

“That objective is the removal of Jews from America. And certainly, if somebody who is already unstable gets the kind of message he’s preaching, it’s all bad,” Andy said.

In October, on his radio show called The Hard Truth with Jack Justice, Steve spoke on the United States’ relationship with Israel, The Star reports.

“We have this alliance, but it’s not reciprocal alliance… for Israel, it’s what can they get out of it,” Steve explained. “They have been running this assault on America. They have been giving us gay marriage, pornography, abortion, everything that’s anti-Christian… This is what they do. This is how they corrupt a Christian nation, because they are an anti-Christ people.”

According to WIBW, Steve previously made Anti-semitic comments on his show back in 2017, saying, “Looking back in history, unfortunately, Hitler was right about what was taking place in Germany. And who was behind it.”

As a result of his actions, Steve’s children have decided to distance themselves, The Star reports. Emily explained she hasn’t spoken to him in several weeks.

“I asked him to drop out and said, ‘I think it’s a really bad idea that you’re running and I don’t think this is going to end well for you,'” Emily said.

“And he told me that this what his life has been about and that everything in his life has come to this moment and it’s the most important thing. And I said, ‘OK, then I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want you to be a part of my life.’ And I haven’t talked to him since,” Emily told the newspaper.

Despite Steve’s success at the polls, the Republican Party has denounced his views.

“Steve West’s shocking and vile comments do not reflect the position of the Missouri Republican Party or indeed of any decent individual,” The Missouri Republican Party said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

“West’s abhorrent rhetoric has absolutely no place in the Missouri Republican Party or anywhere. We wholeheartedly condemn his comments.”

Steve did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.