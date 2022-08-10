Minnesota State Senate Candidate Who Gave Convention Speech While in Labor Wins Democratic Primary

"I am so excited to fight for our values in November," Erin Maye Quade tweeted following her decisive win

By
Published on August 10, 2022 11:39 AM
Erin Maye Quade, advocacy director for Gender Justice, speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota,, against a bill that's part of the Senate Republican "Parents Bill of Rights." Maye Quade and other opponents say they fear the legislation could force teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents, exclude transgender students from sports and remove consequences for bullying and harassment Minnesota Senate Education, Minneapolis, United States - 03 Mar 2022
Erin Maye Quade. Photo: Steve Karnowski/AP/Shutterstock

Minnesota candidate Erin Maye Quade is celebrating a big win in her Minnesota state Senate primary, several months after making headlines in April for giving her convention speech while in labor.

The 36-year-old tweeted her excitement on Tuesday after beating her opponent, Justin Emmerich, writing, "We did it!! Tonight's victory is the result of hundreds of hours of work and thousands of voters who are fired up about our vision for Minnesota. I am so excited to fight for our values in November. We are fighting for a world where everyone can thrive. SD56: Thank you!"

"This has been a campaign of our community and I am not doing this alone," Maye Quade said at her election party from an event center in Rosemount, reported Sahan Journal.

If Maye Quade goes on to win the general election in November, she would become the first Black woman elected to the Minnesota Senate. There are four other Black women running for seats in the state Senate with whom she could share the legacy.

Back in April, Maye Quade was forced to withdraw from her party's nominating process, her campaign said, after she gave a speech at the convention while in labor — and then rushed to the hospital to give birth.

Maye Quade, who was hoping to earn the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's endorsement, began having contractions hours before the convention, her campaign manager, Mitchell Walstad, told HuffPost.

After her team convinced the convention organizers to push the endorsement up a few hours, she was at the event.

"We went into the day not sure if she was even going to make it to the convention," Walstad told HuffPost in a story published that Monday, adding that Maye Quade met with delegates in between having contractions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"We had a little personal campaign room. So she'd go in there to have her contractions. And then she was like, 'Great, I have 15 or 20 minutes until my next contraction happens. So I'll go out and talk to delegates during this time trying to push through it,'" Walstad said.

Viral footage of the speech shared to Twitter shows Maye Quade leaning over to have contractions amid her remarks and saying "excuse me" while the audience cheered her on.

But as her contractions continued, Maye Quade was forced to withdraw from the race in order to head to the hospital. Emmerich then received the party's endorsement, running unopposed. Maye Quade reentered the Senate race in May, ultimately defeating the party's endorsee on Tuesday.

Maye Quade, who served in the Minnesota state House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019, delivered her child — a girl named Harriet — nearly 24 hours after her contractions began.

Harriet joins Maye Quade and her wife, Alyse, and their two rescue dogs, according to her campaign website.

Related Articles
Erin Maye Quade, advocacy director for Gender Justice, speaks at a news conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota,, against a bill that's part of the Senate Republican "Parents Bill of Rights." Maye Quade and other opponents say they fear the legislation could force teachers to out LGBTQ students to their parents, exclude transgender students from sports and remove consequences for bullying and harassment Minnesota Senate Education, Minneapolis, United States - 03 Mar 2022
A Minnesota Candidate Gave a Convention Speech While in Labor
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
Dan Cox, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, reacts to his primary win on July 19, 2022 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Voters will choose candidates during the primary for governor and seats in the House of Representatives in the upcoming November election.
Trump-Backed Lawmaker Who Called Mike Pence a 'Traitor' on Jan. 6 Wins GOP Primary for Maryland Governor
John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Fetterman, the only candidate who has run statewide, leads the Democratic field with 33% in an Emerson College poll last month.
Biden Backs Pa. Senate Hopeful After Stroke, Pacemaker Procedure and Primary Win: 'Strong Candidate'
Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger; Chris Carr
Victories Stack Up in Georgia for GOP Candidates Who Blocked Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
JD Vance, donald trump
'Hillbilly Elegy' 's J.D. Vance, Who Changed His Mind on 'Never Trump,' Wins Primary with Help from Trump
Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz Wins Pennsylvania's GOP Senate Primary Election
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Rep. Mo Brooks Begs for Donald Trump to Re-Endorse His Alabama Senate Run: 'I Am the MAGA Candidate'
Dr. Oz, David McCormick
Recount Ordered in Pa. GOP Senate Primary with Less Than 1,000 Votes Separating Dr. Oz and David McCormick
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference to say she visited the Holocaust Museum and wanted to express remorse for comparing mask-wearing to the Holocaust outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 June 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia Primary, Defeating 5 Fellow Republicans
Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke
Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Win Primary Races, Setting Up Midterm Election Battle for Texas Governor
Card Placeholder Image
Hillary Clinton Wins Four of Tuesday's Five Primaries, Speaks About Uniting Democratic Party: 'There's Much More That Unites Us Than Divides Us'
Tulsi Gabbard
And Then There Were Two: Tulsi Gabbard Ends Long-shot 2020 Campaign and Endorses Joe Biden Over Bernie Sanders