Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison Denies Allegations That He Abused His Ex-Girlfriend

Keith Ellison, a Democratic congressman from Minnesota, is denying allegations that he abused his ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan.

Austin Monahan, who said that he is Monahan’s son, posted the allegations on Facebook on Saturday. He wrote in part, “I found over 100 text and twitters messages and video almost 2 min long that showed Keith Ellison dragging my mama off the bed by her feet, screaming and calling her a ‘f—ing b—’ and telling her to get the f— out of his house.”

Ellison refuted the claims. “Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being,” Ellison said in a statement, according to ABC News. “This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false.”

RELATED: Chris Hardwick Gets Emotional During TV Return After Sexual Abuse Allegation

Monahan’s son also wrote, “The messages I found, were mixed with him consistently telling my mom he wanted her back, he missed her, he knew he f—ed up and we wished he could do things different, he would victim shaming, bully her, and threaten her if she went public.”

A Twitter account under Monahan’s name tweeted on Sunday, “What my son said is true. Every statement he made was true. @keithellison, you know you did that to me. I have given every opportunity to get help and heal. Even now, u r willing to say my son is lying and have me continue to leak more text and info just so others will believe him.”

MPR News reviewed alleged written exchanges between Ellison and Monahan sent in the months following their split. At one point, Monahan said that she was going to discuss the couple’s “journey” in a book. Ellison allegedly replied, “Horrible attack on my privacy, unreal.”

RELATED: Democratic Congressman Says Trump Has ‘Already Done a Number of Things’ That Warrant Impeachment

Ellison is running in a primary on Tuesday for Minnesota attorney general, the AP reported. Ellison, who is leaving the U.S. House of Representatives after six terms to campaign for state attorney general, is the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He has four children with his ex-wife, Kim.