Minnesota Congressman Who Made Controversial Comments About 'Sluts' Is Replaced by a Woman

Minnesota voters took a stand on women’s rights, Tuesday night, voting in a female candidate to replace a representative who repeatedly allegedly belittled women on his talk show, CNN reported.

Politicians and voters nationwide directed attention toward the match-up between incumbent Representative Jason Lewis, 63, and Democrat Angie Craig, 46, a tight race that drew advertisements from the National Republican Congressional Committee, among others.

On Tuesday, Craig beat Lewis by more than five percentage points to clinch Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Lewis came under fire for his commentary while hosting his talk show from 2009 to 2014, titled the Jason Lewis Show, after a recent CNN report . According to CNN, while on air, Lewis expressed frustration that he could not call women “sluts.”

“But it used to be that women were held to a little bit of a higher standard. We required modesty from women. Now, are we beyond those days where a woman can behave as a slut, but you can’t call her a slut?” Lewis said in a March 2012 episode, according to CNN.

CNN also reported that Lewis referred to “young single women” voting on the basis of birth control coverage as inhuman and without brains.

Lewis’ controversial comments did not stop with women. CNN also revealed audio of the former Representative allegedly saying the welfare system was worse for black people than Jim Crow, making them “addicted” to government programs.

“This has all been litigated before, and as Congressman Lewis has said time and time again, it was his job to be provocative while on the radio,” Lewis’ campaign manager Becky Alery said in a statement to CNN at the time.

This midterm election was the first major test of the country’s temperature following Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation among sexual assault allegations.

Craig was celebratory after her monumental victory, the Star-Tribune reported.

“I’m feeling good,” Craig told supporters, the outlet said. “I think there’s something happening here in this congressional district tonight.”