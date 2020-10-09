Miley Cyrus, Kristen Bell and More Stars Joining Virtual RBG Event as Supreme Court Hearings Begin

The event is meant to urge that the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat be filled by a new president

A slew of celebrities and politicians will join a virtual event on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and urge that her dying wish — that her vacant seat by filled by a new president — be honored.

The night's lineup of speeches and performances will include Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kristen Bell, Beanie Feldstein and Elizabeth Banks alongside political figures like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kristen Gillibrand, Gloria Steinem and others.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The event is open to the public but requires an advance RSVP.

The program will coincide with the first day of the Senate confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ginsburg.

NPR reported that Ginsburg, who died in September from complications of metastatic cancer at the age of 87, told her granddaughter Clara Spera days before her death that she did not want her vacancy filled until a new president has taken office.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg told Spera, according to NPR.

Image zoom Ruth Bader Ginsburg Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty

Ginsburg was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and was in her final years the court’s leading liberal voice. After her death last month, leading Republicans quickly moved to replace her with a conservative-leading judge.

Just hours after her death was announced, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell vowed that the Senate would vote on a replacement while Trump is still in office.

The announcement of Trump's nominee to replace Ginsburg — Amy Coney Barrett, a federal judge — has not been without controversy.

Many decried what they called hypocrisy, given how the Republican Senate blocked former President Barack Obama's final Supreme Court nominee in 2016, saying it was too soon before that year's election. (Republicans say their position is actually that that rule applies only when the Senate is held by an opposing party from the president.)

More recently, Barrett was publicly féted at the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 26, at an event that has been widely criticized as being a "super-spreader" of the novel coronavirus (at least 11 attendees, including the president and first lady, have since tested positive).