Mikhail Gorbachev, Final Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dead at 92

Gorbachev was one of the most influential figures of the 20th century, credited with helping bring an end to the Cold War — and in turn, the Soviet Union

By People Staff
Updated on August 30, 2022 05:09 PM
Former head of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev speaks during the presentation of his book "I Remain an Optimist" at a book store in Moscow on October 10, 2017.
Photo: VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP via Getty

Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday, according to hospital officials cited by multiple outlets. He was 92.

Named Time magazine's Man of the Decade at the close of the 1980s for his role in dissolving communist rule in Europe, and awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for replacing international "confrontation" with "negotiations," Gorbachev is widely viewed as one of the most influential political figures of the 20th century.

Circumstances surrounding the onetime politician's death have not yet been revealed.

His wife, Raisa Gorbachev, passed away in 1999 at the age of 67. Together, the couple had one daughter, Irina Mikhailovna Virganskaya.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

