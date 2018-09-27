Mike Pence's Wife Refused to Kiss Him Following Trump's Election Win, New Book Claims

Vice President Mike Pence‘s wife snubbed him on election night when it was clear Donald Trump had secured the presidency, according to a new book about the campaign.

In The Guardian‘s excerpt of his new book The Fifth Risk, author Michael Lewis claims Pence, 59, went in to kiss wife Karen Pence, 61, after Pennsylvania was called for Trump — but she allegedly rebuffed him.

“You got what you wanted, Mike,” she said, according to the author of popular books-turned-movies Moneyball and The Big Short. “Now leave me alone.”

The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mrs. Pence was also allegedly displeased with Trump, 72, as Lewis wrote that she “wouldn’t so much as say hello” to him.

As for Trump’s reaction to his victory, he “just stared at the TV without saying anything, like a man with a pair of twos whose bluff has been called,” Lewis said.

According to a profile The Washington Post published in March 2017, Mrs. Pence is never far from her husband — although the second lady has claimed repeatedly that she doesn’t try to influence policy.

The story said Mrs. Pence once accompanied her husband on a trip from Germany on Air Force Two, where she remained with him while he spoke with reporters for 20 minutes in the back of the plane. She also sat in on at least one job interview with potential hires as her husband assembled his vice-presidential staff.

“As governor, Mike Pence had a very tight inner circle, and Karen Pence was very much a part of that,” Brian Howey, the publisher of political newsletter Howey Politics Indiana, told the Post. “I would characterize her as the silent, omnipresent partner. You knew she was there, you knew there was some considerable influence she wielded, but, boy, she was not public about it.”

The Post also claimed Trump recognizes Mrs. Pence’s influence on her husband and consulted her throughout the election period.

The president is said to have spoken to Mrs. Pence upon offering Mr. Pence a spot on his ballot, then apologized to her personally when the Access Hollywood tape revealing Trump making lewd comments about women leaked.

“She was a major part of our campaign, and she just never flinched,” said Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway. “Karen Pence was one of the biggest pro-Trump people and Trump defenders there was … She has a great sense of people and saw at events and rallies the enthusiasm and support for Mr. Trump.”