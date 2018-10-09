Mike Pence's NFL Walkout Last Year Cost Taxpayers $325,000 and Was Likely Staged: Report 

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence walked out a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers after some players took a knee during the National Anthem.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote on Twitter at the time. Turns out, his stance against the movement, which was started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to protest against social injustice, was pretty pricey for tax payers.

According to newly released documents from the Department of Homeland Security obtained by the Huffington Post, it cost $325,000 for Pence to watch less than half of the game.

The costs included $64,637.88 for hotel rooms for Pence’s security with additional $8,877.91 noted on the document titled “LRC Air/Rail Detail Report by Project Code, which according to the Huffington Post is most likely related to further travel expenses.

Mike Pence SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

The documents also revealed that around $250,000 was spent to operate Air Force Two, and as Pence arrived to the game, temporary walkways were placed in downtown Indianapolis, which added another $2,368 on the total.

The outlet also reported that the vice president’s appearance was most likely planned. An aid for Pence initially told CNN the trip was in the works for quite some time as the vice president wanted to watch former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning be honored.

However, the dates on the documents suggest the visit was quickly put together. According to the Huffington Post, the walkways, rented by the Alleen Company, a tent rental service based in Cincinnati, OH were ordered the Friday before the game.

The tents were then scheduled to be picked up by 4 p.m. that same day, despite the fact that the game would still be going on during that time.

Mike Pence at Indianapolis Colt's game in 2017 AP/REX/Shutterstock

In addition, reporters were told to stay in their media vans. “Was Pence leaving Colts game a political stunt? Reporters were told to stay in van bc ‘there may be an early departure from the game,’ NBC reporter Peter Alexander tweeted.

FLAG: Was Pence leaving Colts game a political stunt? Reporters were told to stay in van bc "there may be an early departure from the game." — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 8, 2017

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

RELATED: Donald Trump Says NFL Owners Should Fire Players Who Sit Down During National Anthem

Nonetheless, President Donald Trump denies it was a stunt. “The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!” POTUS tweeted.

Trump also wrote “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am so proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”