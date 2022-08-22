Mike Pence Says He Didn't Keep Classified Documents, Calls for Transparency in DOJ's Investigation of Trump

Asked about the investigation into Trump's handling of documents, Pence said: "I honestly don't want to prejudge it before we know all the facts"

Published on August 22, 2022 03:15 PM

While Donald Trump is being investigated for potentially obstructing justice and violating the Espionage Act by bringing classified documents home with him, his former vice president, Mike Pence, is removing himself from the narrative.

Asked by the Associated Press over the weekend whether he had any classified documents from the White House, Pence said: "No, not to my knowledge."

Pence's comments came just weeks after the FBI executed a search warrant on 76-year-old Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. An inventory of the items taken in the search shows 11 sets of classified documents. Some were marked as top secret, which the Wall Street Journal notes should only be available in special government facilities.

Also among the many boxes of items taken were binders of photos, an unspecified handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for former Trump aide Roger Stone. The three-page inventory showed that a document containing information about the president of France was also collected.

Politico reports that the Mar-a-Lago search warrant reveals the FBI is investigating Trump for "removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act." Conviction of those statutes, notes the outlet, "can result in imprisonment or fines."

Trump has said he declassified the material, though it's unclear that they actually underwent the formal declassification process.

Asked about the investigation into Trump's handling of documents, Pence said: "I honestly don't want to prejudge it before we know all the facts."

Pence's comments came during a two-day trip to Iowa, a state known for being an important stop for would-be presidential candidates and a further signal that the former vice president is mulling a 2024 White House campaign.

Mike Pence
Mike Pence. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pence hasn't confirmed whether or not he intends to run for president, though he's been giving public remarks on politics and has revealed plans to release a memoir, titled So Help Me God.

According to a release by publisher Simon & Schuster, the book will recount Pence's "journey from his youth in Columbus, IN, to the vice presidency. It is the inside story of the Trump Administration by its second-highest ranking official and of a profound faith that has guided Pence throughout his life."

That the book's Nov. 22 release date comes one week after the midterms — at which point the conversation will move to 2024 — only adds to the speculation regarding Pence's political ambitions.

The relationship between Trump and his former vice president has been under intense scrutiny since Pence refused to overturn the results of the election won by Joe Biden in 2020.

In a January interview with Fox News, Pence said he hadn't spoken to Trump since "last summer," but that the two "parted amicably."

