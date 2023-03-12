Mike Pence Says Donald Trump 'Endangered My Family' During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot: He 'Was Wrong'

Former Vice President Mike Pence is being blunt about his feelings regarding the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and more specifically, former President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Pence, 63, told those in attendance that "President Trump was wrong."

"I had no right to overturn the election," he said, per ABC News. "And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Samuel Corum/Getty

The former VP was referring to Trump's claim at the time that Pence had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results when he was presiding over Congress. Elsewhere in his recent remarks, Pence added that "what happened that day was a disgrace" and that it "mocks decency to portray it any other way."

"The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and I expect members of the fourth estate to continue to do their job," Pence shared, per CNN.

At the dinner, which included members of the press, Pence thanked the media for its work covering the attack, adding "we were able to stay at our post, in part, because you stayed at your post."

"For what you do to preserve and strengthen this great democracy, you have my heartfelt thanks, and I know the thanks of a grateful nation. Thanks for what you do to preserve freedom," Pence continued.

The politician also stated that he would "never, ever" downplay the violence law enforcement faced at the U.S. Capitol. "For as long as I live I will never, ever diminish the injuries sustained, the lives lost, or the heroism of law enforcement on that tragic day," he said.

Mike Pence. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pence also attempted a few jokes at the expense of politicians on both sides of the aisle, including the former president, 76. Of Trump, Pence said he believed they were "on very good terms."

"I mean, he's never called me a low-energy moron. Not yet," he said, per CNN, before joking about his former running mate's legal issues, saying "Honestly, I learned a lot working beside Donald Trump, like about subpoenas for instance."

One of Pence's remarks at the Gridiron Dinner is seeing some additional attention, after he mentioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and discussed how he took "maternity leave" after he and his husband adopted twins, despite travel issues in the country. "Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression," Pence said.

In recent Jan. 6 news, the Arkansas man photographed sitting in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair during the attack was found guilty in January on eight charges he faced, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property.

Richard Barnett was convicted by a Washington, D.C. jury of the charges — four of which were felonies. His sentencing will take place in early May. He's currently wearing a GPS ankle monitor while in home confinement. As previously reported, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

Taking the stand in his own defense earlier this year, Barnett said he "acted like a f---ing idiot," claiming he wound up in Pelosi's office after being "pushed" into the Capitol and looking for a bathroom, per Politico.