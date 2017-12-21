Twitter Bashes Mike Pence for Lavishing Praise on President Trump for Tax Bill

Mike Pence is no stranger to heaping praise on boss Donald Trump, but if you ask Twitter, the vice president outdid himself on Wednesday when he gave fawning remarks about the president at a cabinet meeting following the passage of the contentious GOP tax bill.

After touting his own accomplishments, Trump turned the mic over to Pence and asked him to “say a few words.”

Pence delivered, crediting Trump with “restoring American credibility on the world stage,” spurring record-setting optimism, signing “more bills rolling back federal red tape than any president in American history” and “fighting every day for the forgotten men and women of America.”

“I’m deeply humbled as your vice president to be able to be here. Because of your leadership and because of the strong support of the leadership of the Congress, you’re delivering on that middle class miracle,” Pence said of the tax overhaul bill that has been criticized by some as benefiting corporations and the very wealthy while hurting the poor and middle class.

The lovefest continued on Thursday, when Pence sent out a tweet claiming Trump coined the phrase “the forgotten men and women of America.”

Pence’s Wednesday comments quickly became the subject of widespread ridicule on Twitter.

"You are the single greatest human in this galaxy — nay in any galaxy." — Mike Pence on Trump, basically — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 20, 2017

Is there footage of Mike Pence in his underwear standing before Trump asking, "Please sir, may I have another?" — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) December 21, 2017

I want to find someone who will fawn over me the way Mike Pence fawns over Trump. — Librarian Tish (@LibrarianTish) December 21, 2017

Mike Pence praised Donald Trump 14 times in 3 minutes during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting That’s once every 12.5 seconds — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) December 21, 2017

Mike Pence thanks Trump 10+ times in 3 minutes. It was unusual & creepy. How fragile is Trump's ego that he needs this kind of nauseating flattery. Barf, where are the barf bags.#resist #fbr #trumplies #taxscampic.twitter.com/cyKe4QFA35#ThursdayThoughts — Julian Hancox ♻ (@16screwsloose) December 21, 2017

The level of absolute humiliation of Pence delivering that speech/prayer thing to Trump while he sat there with his arms crossed is astounding. Did the licking of his shoes and kissing the ring on his finger happen before or after the speech? Camera seems to have missed that. — Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) December 21, 2017

Mike Pence = Larry Miller in "Pretty Woman" — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 20, 2017

This Mike Pence "prayer" of thanks to Trump is excruciatingly, stomach-churningly uncomfortable to watch. The ritual submission and exaltation is nearly pornographic. This is not America. pic.twitter.com/FN6y2X2K73 — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 20, 2017

