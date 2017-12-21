Twitter Bashes Mike Pence for Lavishing Praise on President Trump for Tax Bill

Mike Pence is no stranger to heaping praise on boss Donald Trump, but if you ask Twitter, the vice president outdid himself on Wednesday when he gave fawning remarks about the president at a cabinet meeting following the passage of the contentious GOP tax bill.
After touting his own accomplishments, Trump turned the mic over to Pence and asked him to “say a few words.”
Pence delivered, crediting Trump with “restoring American credibility on the world stage,” spurring record-setting optimism, signing “more bills rolling back federal red tape than any president in American history” and “fighting every day for the forgotten men and women of America.”
“I’m deeply humbled as your vice president to be able to be here. Because of your leadership and because of the strong support of the leadership of the Congress, you’re delivering on that middle class miracle,” Pence said of the tax overhaul bill that has been criticized by some as benefiting corporations and the very wealthy while hurting the poor and middle class.
The lovefest continued on Thursday, when Pence sent out a tweet claiming Trump coined the phrase “the forgotten men and women of America.”
Pence’s Wednesday comments quickly became the subject of widespread ridicule on Twitter.
“This Mike Pence ‘prayer’ of thanks to Trump is excruciatingly, stomach-churningly uncomfortable to watch,” tweeted one commenter, adding, “This is not America.”
“I want to find someone who will fawn over me the way Mike Pence fawns over Trump,” said another.