Mike Pence Personally Invited to Watch The Prom, a Gay Broadway Musical His Anti-LGBT Stance Inspired

If Mike Pence is so inclined, he has a seat reserved for him to watch Broadway’s The Prom, the new Broadway musical that made history in November by giving the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade its first televised same-sex kiss ever.

The vice president, who has taken multiple anti-LGBT positions over the years, has been personally invited to watch the show that follows a lesbian girl’s efforts to take her girlfriend to prom in Indiana. In fact, the location was specifically chosen because it is Pence’s home state, according to The Prom‘s co-writer and lyricist Chad Beguelin.

Explaining the reasoning for wanting Pence, who is not known to be a supporter of LGBTQ rights, to come see the show, Beguelin revealed to NBC News that the former Indiana governor was a source of inspiration in The Prom‘s core message.

“I think you really need to come and see The Prom, and also, we set it in Indiana because of you,” he said in the invitation to Pence.

During his political career, Pence has taken multiple anti-LGBT stances, including signing Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which opponents argued allowed discrimination against LGBT people; saying gay couples would cause “societal collapse;” opposing the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell; and rejecting the Obama administration directive on transgender bathrooms.

“Our show isn’t about ostracizing people. Our show is not about telling people, ‘You are wrong.’ Again, it’s about listening and empathy and accepting, and so my invite [to Pence] would just be like, ‘Listen to our show. It’s about love,’ ” shared Beguelin, who is openly gay.

“We get so many people that after the show come up to us and say, ‘You changed my point of view.’ There are some people that are like, ‘I was that homophobic parent, and I didn’t know what the show is about, and now I’ve really got to sort of reexamine my point of view,’ ” he added.

It has yet to be determined whether or not Pence will accept The Prom‘s invitation.

In November 2016, Pence was previously booed by a Broadway audience when he went to see Hamilton with his family. “When we arrived we heard a few boos, and we heard some cheers. I nudged my kids and reminded them that is what freedom sounds like,” Pence told CNN.