Mike Pence Opens Post-White House Office and Announces New Roles in Conservative Politics

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been out of the White House about two weeks and is back to work — reportedly opening up a transition office in Arlington, Virginia, and announcing multiple new positions with prominent conservative groups.

The moves signal that Pence, 61, will not be retreating from Republican politics.

He had a turbulent end to his time in office: overseeing the certification of the 2020 election results that showed he and President Donald Trump were defeated, despite Trump lobbying otherwise and despite a violent mob breaching the Capitol while Pence presided over a sessions of Congress.

The election certification and riot fallout seemed to seriously fray the relationship between Trump and Pence, who had been his loyal No. 2 even in the face of controversy.

According to the Associated Press, which reported news of Pence's transition office, he and former Second Lady Karen Pence are living in northern Virginia and plan to return to their home state of Indiana in the summer.

Sources previously told PEOPLE the Pences were staying with family. They flew back to Indiana after leaving the White House last month.

A spokesperson for the Pences did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday.

Spokeswoman Kara Brooks told the AP last week that "the vice president and Mrs. Pence look forward to continuing to elevate causes that are near and dear to their hearts and serving the American people when called upon."

Image zoom From left: Karen and Mike Pence | Credit: Michael Conroy/AP/Shutterstock

The former vice president also announced late last week that he will take on a number of new roles with two political conservative groups.

Pence tweeted Thursday that he'll join The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, as a distinguished fellow and columnist for its political website, The Daily Signal.

"I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions," Heritage President Kay C. James said in a statement. "His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation."

Pence also announced on social media that he'll join the Young America's Foundation as a "Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar." The foundation said Pence will give lectures at the group's Virginia campus and host a video podcast to share conservative viewpoints.

Before becoming a Congressman representing Indiana and later the state's governor, Pence was a popular conservative radio host.

Image zoom Mike Pence (center) and his family return to Indiana on Jan. 20 | Credit: Michael Conroy/AP/Shutterstock

"Long before I became Vice President to President Donald Trump, the vision and leadership of Ronald Reagan inspired my youth and I am humbled to continue the work of advancing the Conservative cause from a position bearing his name," Pence tweeted.

"It's a very popular parlor game in Indiana politics to guess what his next role will be," one Indiana GOP source told PEOPLE last month. "But it's nearly unanimous out here that regardless of what his next move is, the world is his oyster."