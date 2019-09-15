Mike Pence's Nephew Marries Kellyanne Conway's Cousin in New Jersey

Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway’s cousin were married at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church on Saturday.

White House staffer Giovanna Coia and John Pence, who is a senior advisor for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, held a New Jersey wedding ceremony, according to The Press of Atlantic City, a year after announcing their engagement in September 2018.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction over the area for Saturday and Sunday, according to the outlet. The agency issued a VIPTFR, which is usually reserved for government VIPs, natural disasters and other events.

The Atlantic City Police Department, State Police and U.S. Secret Service closed off the area around St. Nicholas along Tennessee Avenue between Atlantic and Pacific avenues for the event as well.

According to The Press of Atlantic City, Conway was seen “mingling with friends and family in front of the church after the ceremony.” Pence stayed out of sight after the ceremony.

An official motorcade escorted the guests to the wedding reception at Resorts Casino Hotel. The bride and groom took a vintage Cadillac — after it was investigated by a police dog.

Coia is White House communications aide whose father is Conway’s first cousin. According to her LinkedIn page, she has been working as a White House press assistant since January 2017. Prior to joining Trump’s staff, Coia worked for Conway’s polling firm, and interned for Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King. She graduated from The Catholic University of America in 2016.

John graduated from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law and first started working for Trump’s campaign in August 2016.