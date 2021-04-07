The former vice president will release his autobiography in 2023 as part of a two-book deal

Mike Pence Is Writing an Autobiography About the 'Many Pivotal Moments' with Trump and More

Mike Pence has a story to tell.

The former vice president is set to release his autobiography in 2023 as part of a two-book deal with Simon & Schuster, the publisher announced on Wednesday.

The book is described as "the story of Pence's faith and public service," and will trace his rise to the White House from Indiana and "the many pivotal moments of the administration" working with President Donald Trump — "from the time he was selected to run as Vice President through Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021."

Not said is what exactly Pence, 61, will share about those four years at the height of power, including how he worked with Trump, what he thought of their much maligned response the COVID-19 pandemic and his experience of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob, which forced him to flee to safety as he was presiding over a joint session of Congress.

In a brief statement, Pence said he was "grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor's office and as Vice President of the United States. I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC."

The untitled autobiography is likely to be much read: Pence had been seen as a loyal lieutenant to the president until they split over the election fraud claims that helped incite the insurrection three months ago.

Other memoirs from the Trump administration have trended either scabrous or fawning.

Pence, less empowered than some past vice presidents, was chiefly a tireless defender for the Trump's policies and a bridge to the Republican Party's religious and more traditional wings.

The president also tapped him as a key member of the COVID-19 response in the final year of the administration.