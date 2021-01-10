"The vice president is welcome to come, I'd be honored to have him there," President-elect Joe Biden said

Vice President Mike Pence Expected to Attend Joe Biden's Inauguration After Donald Trump Said He Will Not

Vice President Mike Pence is set to return to the same place where pro-Donald Trump rioters violently breached the U.S. Capitol.

Pence, 61, will be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to NBC News, Reuters, CBS News and CNN.

News of Pence's expected appearance at the swearing-in ceremony comes hours after Twitter, the social media platform which permanently suspended Trump's account, blocked the threatening phrase "Hang Mike Pence" from trending. Over the weekend, disturbing videos of the Capitol riots were shared on Twitter, some of which showed insurrectionists saying the phrase during the attack.

"We blocked the phrase and other variations of it from trending. We want trends to promote healthy discussions on Twitter. This means that at times, we may prevent certain content from trending. As per our Help Center, there are Rules for trends — if we identify accounts that violate these rules, we'll take enforcement action," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News and Newsweek.

Pence choosing to be a part of Inauguration Day also marks a break from Trump, who tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

Image zoom Credit: congress.gov via Getty Images

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," wrote the president, who is expected to instead retreat to his resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Later that afternoon, Biden gave a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, and said Trump not showing up to the inauguration "is one of the few things we agree on." Biden also said the president "exceeded my worst notions about him" following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, when asked about Pence, a staunch Trump supporter in his tenure, possibly attending his swearing-in ceremony, Biden said: "He's welcome. I think it's important, as much as we can stick to what had been a historical precedence of how an adminstration changes should be maintained. The vice president is welcome to come, I'd be honored to have him there and to move forward with the transition."

In the wake of the rioting Trump incited at the Capitol, many officials have been calling for the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to be invoked to strip the president of his power with less than two weeks left in his first term.

The violence led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer, who sustained injuries "while physically engaging with protesters" at the riots.

Discussions about the 25th Amendment between lawmakers began on Wednesday after Trump failed for hours to condemn the violent mob ransacking the Capitol or to tell them to go home.

In the days following the riots, there has been an increasing number of officials on both sides of the aisle who have joined the chorus of voices demanding that Trump be removed from office.