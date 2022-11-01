In New Book, Mike Pence Describes How 'Seeds Were Sown' for Jan. 6 Riots: 'It Was a New Low'

Pence's forthcoming book, So Help Me God, debuts later this month

By
Published on November 1, 2022 05:01 PM
Mike Pence
Mike Pence. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is opening up about the moments that led to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, writing in his forthcoming book that then-President Donald Trump's decision to put Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in charge of his legal strategy helped sow the seeds to that "tragic day."

Pence's memoir, So Help Me God, publishes on Nov. 15. In a new excerpt of the book published by Axios, Pence writes that a briefing held days before the riots "quickly turned into a contentious back-and-forth between the campaign lawyers and a growing group of outside attorneys led by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, an attorney who had represented General Mike Flynn."

Pence writes that Trump's campaign lawyers offered "a sober and somewhat pessimistic report on the state of election challenges," but the "outside cast of characters" — including Giuliani and Powell — "went on the attack."

"Giuliani told the president over the speakerphone, 'Your lawyers are not telling you the truth, Mr. President,'" Pence writes. "Even in an office well acquainted with rough-and-tumble debates, it was a new low …. [and] went downhill from there."

Pence continues: "In the end, that day the president made the fateful decision to put Giuliani and Sidney Powell in charge of the legal strategy … The seeds were being sown for a tragic day in January."

Rudy Giuliani
Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani speaking at a news conference on Nov. 19, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

Giuliani and Powell — both of whom have spread bizarre conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and have been sued for billions of dollars by a voting technology company — would go on to represent Trump during an unsuccessful push to overturn the election.

Trump's campaign later distanced itself from Powell. Giuliani, meanwhile, has stayed in the public eye — appearing on The Masked Singer earlier this year and publicly claiming a grocery store worker slapped him so hard it felt like he had been shot, despite surveillance footage showing otherwise.

Since leaving the White House in the shadow of the January insurrection, Pence has made moves that suggest he might be planning a run for the presidency. That includes his new book, as well as recent public appearances in which he says he is "thinking about the future."

Even with Trump's repeated pleas, Pence refused to overturn the results of the election won by Joe Biden in 2020, publishing a statement hours before the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in which explained he had no authority to do so.

Despite Pence not having the ability to overturn the results, the move angered Trump, who took to Twitter to say Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

Within hours, Trump's supporters — who had been in Washington, D.C. to see the former president speak at a "Stop the Steal" rally — breached the Capitol building, feeding on the anger and chanted about wanting to "hang" Pence, forcing the vice president and at least some of his entourage to be moved to an undisclosed location.

Trump later said the chants about hanging Pence were "common sense" because "the people were very angry."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Pence ultimately did affirm the results for Biden that day, once lawmakers were able to reenter the building after the mob was cleared. The former vice president has since called Jan. 6 "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol."

Trump, meanwhile, has continued insisting he won the election and criticizing his former running mate for failing to overturn the results.

"Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end," Trump told the Examiner in his earlier interview. "I haven't spoken to him in a long time."

Related Articles
Trump and Pence
Mike Pence Draws Laughs When Asked Whether He'd Vote for Trump in 2024: 'I'll Keep You Posted'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Officially Issued Subpoena by Jan. 6 Committee for Testimony and Documents
mike pence
Mike Pence Reveals Title of His Upcoming Memoir: 'So Help Me God'
Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs, speaks during a press briefing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 16, 2018. The president plans to travel around the country to promote his proposal ahead of the congressional election in November, Short said in an interview this week.
Pence Chief of Staff Is Now Highest-Ranking White House Official Known to Have Testified for Jan. 6 Grand Jury
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
Federal Judge in Jan. 6 Lawsuit Says Trump Lied About Voter Fraud
Kash Patel, Marc Short
Former Trump Aides Spotted After Reportedly Testifying Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Jan. 6 Committee Airs Never-Before-Seen Footage of Lawmakers During Capitol Riot: 'Do You Believe This?'
Trump and Kevin McCarthy
New Book Shares What Rep. Kevin McCarthy Told Trump on Jan. 6: 'They're Trying to F------ Kill Me!'
donald trump; mike pence
Jan. 6 Committee Reportedly Weighing Whether to Request Trump, Pence to Appear
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Stands by Stolen Election Claims in Jan. 6 Interview, Denies Talking to Husband Clarence About It
capitol coup
DOJ Reportedly Subpoenaed Dozens of Former Trump Aides in Recent Days, Suggesting New Phase of Jan. 6 Probe
ginni thomas
Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Will Meet With Jan. 6 Committee: Report
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Trump and Pence
Trump, Pence Give Dueling Speeches in Washington on Future of the Republican Party
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Trump Says He'd Consider 'Full Pardons' of Capitol Rioters as President, Is Supporting Some Financially
Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
What to Know About the Georgia Grand Jury Subpoenaing Trump Allies, Including Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham