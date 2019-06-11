Vice President Mike Pence Defends 'Right Decision' Not to Display Pride Flags at U.S. Embassies

Image zoom Vice President Mike Pence. Martin H. Simon - Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence defended the Trump Administration’s rejection of U.S. embassies’ requests to fly pride flags in honor of pride month, saying this week that “one flag should fly, and that’s the American flag.”

On Monday, Pence told NBC News that although he and President Donald Trump are “proud to be able to serve every American,” he supports the State Department’s advisory against flying the pride flag.

“When it comes to the American flag pole at American embassies in capitals around the world, having the one American flag fly, I think, is the right decision,” Pence told NBC.

“We put no restriction on displaying any other flags or any other … displays at our embassies beyond that,” Pence, 60, added.

The White House could not immediately be reached for further comment on Pence’s remarks.

Despite State Department restrictions on flying the flag, some U.S. Embassies abroad are still raising it in celebration of the LGBTQ community, according to the Washington Post. Embassies flying the rainbow-colored symbol of Pride Month include Seoul and Chennai, India.

The Trump Administration’s move against the flag breaks a precedent set during the Obama Administration that allowed the flags to be displayed. Although they had to be smaller and flown below the American flag, by 2016 it was up to embassy leadership to decide whether to display the pride flag, according to the Washington Post.

The rejection of the flag comes after other Trump Administration policies that some have deemed anti-LGBTQ, including banning transgender soldiers from the military and removing Obama-era protections that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that matched their gender identity.

Pence has also been criticized for anti-LGBTQ opinions, including comments he made in 2000 supporting conversion therapy.