Vice President Mike Pence's Daughter Charlotte Pence Engaged to Be Married

Charlotte Pence, the daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, and her boyfriend Henry Bond are engaged.

On Saturday, Charlotte, 26, shared the news on Instagram. She added photos from Bond’s proposal, which happened on the beach.

“I said ‘yes,’ and then I said ‘thanks’ a lot because I didn’t know what else to say,” Charlotte wrote. “I love you. Let’s do this.”

Some followers shared well wishes, including Meghan McCain — who wrote, “Congratulations Charlotte! ♥️” — and cousin Nicole Pence Becker.

Charlotte is a writer who has penned a series of children’s books about “Marlon Bundo,” the Pence family rabbit. She also co-wrote Where You Go: Life Lessons from My Father, with the vice president, back in 2018.

This is the second impending wedding in the Pence family.

Back in February, the vice president’s youngest daughter Audrey, 24, also got engaged on a beach to college boyfriend Daniel Tomanelli.

“Of course I said yes, and then we got caught in a rainstorm!” Audrey wrote. “Rain or shine, I’m so glad you’ll always be by my side.”