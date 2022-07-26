Mike Pence Reveals Title of His Upcoming Memoir: So Help Me God

Among other things, the book will chronicle "Trump's severing of their relationship on Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution"

Former Vice President Mike Pence's memoir about his time in the White House has an official title and release date. So Help Me God will debut Nov. 15, 2022.

According to a release by publisher Simon & Schuster, the book "recounts his journey from his youth in Columbus, IN, to the vice presidency. It is the inside story of the Trump Administration by its second-highest ranking official and of a profound faith that has guided Pence throughout his life."

And while the announcement promises the book will offer "the most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration," it will also chronicle "Trump's severing of their relationship on Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution."

The book will be available in hardcover, as an e-book and as an audiobook with Pence narrating.

Since leaving the White House in the shadow of the January insurrection Pence has kept busy, leading many to speculate that he might be planning a run for the presidency — a theory now heightened by his book's release date, one week after the midterms, at which point the conversation will move to 2024.

In 2021, Pence launched a podcast — a return to form for the former Indiana governor, who was a popular right-wing radio host before getting into politics — where he covers issues familiar to Republican voters (and those that will likely be fresh on conservative voters' minds in 2024).

Soon after, he announced plans to release his autobiography as part of a two-book deal with Simon & Schuster. (CNN reported the deal was for between $3 and $4 million.)

He has also made a handful of public appearances, for which a report by Vanity Fair suggests he has been paid handsomely: some $100,000 per speech, according to sources.

Even when not in the public eye, Pence has been the subject of numerous headlines, many of them concerning his relationship with Trump after he refused to overturn the results of the election won by Joe Biden in 2020.

In a statement published hours before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Pence explained he had no authority to try and overturn the votes — a move that angered Trump, who took to Twitter to say Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."

Pence ultimately did affirm the results for Biden — once lawmakers were able to reenter the building after the mob was cleared — and has since called Jan. 6 "a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol."

An anonymous security official told the House committee investigating the riots that those on Pence's security detail that day were so worried for their safety that they made goodbye calls to their families.

"The VP detail thought this was about to get ugly," the security official said, in an interview that was modified to protect the individual's identity. "The members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives."

The official continued: "There were a lot of — there was a lot of yelling, a lot of very personal calls over the radio, so it was disturbing. I don't like talking about it, but there were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth."